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[WATCH] Z-Ro Finally Drops ‘Mo City Don Freestyle’ Official Video

Published on July 13, 2026

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A person in a white outfit and hard hat stands in front of a car wash facility with the "Car Wash" sign visible.
Source: Mo City Don Freestyle / Z-Ro

Some songs don’t need a music video to become legendary. Z-Ro’s “Mo City Don Freestyle” proved that more than two decades ago. But on 713 Day (July 13), Houston’s own finally gave one of the city’s greatest rap anthems the visual treatment fans have been waiting years to see.

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After 21 years, Z-Ro officially released the first-ever music video for “Mo City Don Freestyle,” a song that has become essential listening for anyone connected to Houston Hip-Hop culture.

Originally released in 2005 as the opening track on Let the Truth Be Told, the freestyle quickly evolved into much more than an album cut. There was no traditional hook, no flashy gimmick, just four straight minutes of Z-Ro delivering unforgettable bars over a beat built around Eric B. & Rakim’s classic “Paid in Full.” Over the years, it became a soundtrack for Houston celebrations, car shows, sporting events, and neighborhood gatherings.

Despite its legendary status, the record never received an official music video until now.

According to Z-Ro, the idea to finally bring the song to life on screen wasn’t originally his. The concept came from Baby Jay, the son of Rap A Lot founder J. Prince, who encouraged the Houston legend to finally create a visual for one of the city’s most celebrated records.

Check out the official video below.

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