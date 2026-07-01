97.9 The Box and Bun B Debut the Ridin’ Dirty Meal at Trill Burgers

Source: 97.9 The Box / Radio One Houston

July 1-31st, 97.9 The Box and Trill Burgers partner to launch the limited-edition 97.9 The Box “RIDIN’ DIRTY” Meal, a month-long collaboration honoring Houston hip-hop icon Bun B and the upcoming “Bun B & Friends Presents Been Ridin’ Dirty” concert celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the legendary U.G.K. album Ridin’ Dirty.

97.9 The Box RIDIN’ DIRTY Meal includes:

• Two OG Burgers

• Two Fries

• Two Drinks

• Exclusive QR Code Unlocking Discounted Tickets to Bun B and Friends Presents: Been Ridin’ Dirty Concert, August 1st at Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land

What: Media are invited to attend the official launch event and capture the intersection of food, music, and culture as H-Town’s #1 Hip-Hop and R&B Station and one of the city’s fastest-growing cultural brands come together for an unforgettable summer partnership.

When: Wednesday, July 1, 2026 | 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Where: Trill Burgers – Missouri City Location

20220 Fort Bend Parkway Toll Road, Suite 140

Missouri City, Texas 77459

Enjoy The Meal. Experience The Trill.

At the launch event listeners can enter for a chance to win tickets to the highly anticipated concert event. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER. MUST BE PRESENT TO WIN.

ALL LOCATIONS OFFERING THE LIMITED-TIME MEAL

Houston

3607 S Shepherd Drive

Houston, Texas 77098

Spring

6810 Louetta Road

Spring, Texas 77379

Missouri City

20220 Fort Bend Parkway Toll Road, Suite 140

Missouri City, Texas 77459

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CONCERT DETAILS

Legendary rapper and Houston cultural icon Bun B returns to the stage for a one-night-only celebration honoring the 30th Anniversary of U.G.K.’s historic Ridin’ Dirty album.

Featuring performances by:

Big K.R.I.T.

Lil’ Keke

Slim Thug

And more special guests to be announced.

Saturday, August 1, 2026

Bun B | Smart Financial Centre, Sugar Land | Official ATG Tickets