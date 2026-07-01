Listen Live
Close
Good Morning H-Town

97.9 The Box and Bun B Debut the Ridin’ Dirty Meal at Trill Burgers

Published on July 1, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A group of five people posing together in front of a backdrop with "979 THE BOX" branding. The people are wearing casual clothing and appear to be at an event or promotional setting.
Source: 97.9 The Box / Radio One Houston

July 1-31st, 97.9 The Box and Trill Burgers partner to launch the limited-edition 97.9 The Box “RIDIN’ DIRTY” Meal, a month-long collaboration honoring Houston hip-hop icon Bun B and the upcoming “Bun B & Friends Presents Been Ridin’ Dirty” concert celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the legendary U.G.K. album Ridin’ Dirty.

97.9 The Box RIDIN’ DIRTY Meal includes:

• Two OG Burgers
• Two Fries
• Two Drinks
• Exclusive QR Code Unlocking Discounted Tickets to Bun B and Friends Presents: Been Ridin’ Dirty Concert, August 1st at Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land

What: Media are invited to attend the official launch event and capture the intersection of food, music, and culture as H-Town’s #1 Hip-Hop and R&B Station and one of the city’s fastest-growing cultural brands come together for an unforgettable summer partnership.

When: Wednesday, July 1, 2026 | 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Where: Trill Burgers – Missouri City Location
20220 Fort Bend Parkway Toll Road, Suite 140
Missouri City, Texas 77459

Enjoy The Meal. Experience The Trill.

At the launch event listeners can enter for a chance to win tickets to the highly anticipated concert event. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER. MUST BE PRESENT TO WIN.

ALL LOCATIONS OFFERING THE LIMITED-TIME MEAL

Houston
3607 S Shepherd Drive
Houston, Texas 77098

Spring
6810 Louetta Road
Spring, Texas 77379

Missouri City
20220 Fort Bend Parkway Toll Road, Suite 140
Missouri City, Texas 77459

CONCERT DETAILS

Legendary rapper and Houston cultural icon Bun B returns to the stage for a one-night-only celebration honoring the 30th Anniversary of U.G.K.’s historic Ridin’ Dirty album.

Featuring performances by:

Big K.R.I.T.
Lil’ Keke
Slim Thug

And more special guests to be announced.

Saturday, August 1, 2026

Bun B | Smart Financial Centre, Sugar Land | Official ATG Tickets

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Papoose Wants LeBron James In New York, Tells Knicks Fans To Stop Acting Funny

Papoose Wants LeBron James In New York, Tells Knicks Fans To Stop Acting Funny

Hip-Hop Wired
Detroit Pistons v Minnesota Timberwolves

Malik Beasley, Ed Davis Named In Federal NBA Gambling Probe

Hip-Hop Wired
Druski 2026 BET Awards

Chris Rock Crowns Druski As Best BET Awards Host Ever

Hip-Hop Wired
A couple embracing affectionately, with the woman holding a red rose and the man appearing to be comforting her.

DJ Akademiks & Daphne Joy Appear Boo’d Up On A Date

Hip-Hop Wired
A group of smiling people celebrating Black Music Month, with the text "BLK MUSIC MONTH Sounds of the Culture" and logos for G2 and Black Promoters.
Trending
HBCU AWARE FEST
H-Town  |  J. Bachelor

VIDEO: Kirk Franklin Heated After Man Says He & Wife Are Going to Hell

Rick Ross
H-Town  |  J. Bachelor

[VIDEO] Rick Ross, Scarface Bring Luxury Rap Experience to Houston

2026 BET Awards - Show
13 Items
Radio One Exclusives  |  J. Bachelor

The Funniest Druski Moments from the 2026 BET Awards

Prison to Hollywood
13 Items
Entertainment  |  J. Bachelor

Locked Up: 12 Celebrities Serving Life In Prison

A child slides down a colorful water slide at an amusement park, surrounded by other water attractions. A close-up of a red and white polka dot carnival ride. An inflatable water park with various slides and obstacles.
Entertainment  |  J. Bachelor

Your Family Could Win the Ultimate 713 Day at Big Rivers Waterpark

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close