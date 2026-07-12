Jay-Z Makes History

Source: Mitchell Gerber / Getty

Jay-Z continues to prove why he is one of the greatest entertainers in hip-hop history.

The Brooklyn legend made history during his special Yankee Stadium concert celebration, drawing 44,916 paid fans and setting a new attendance record for a rap headlining performance at the iconic New York venue.

The show celebrated the legacy of Jay-Z’s classic album Reasonable Doubt and brought together generations of fans for a night filled with unforgettable moments and special guests.

From Brooklyn to one of the world’s most famous stadiums, Jay-Z continues to show the power of his music, his influence, and his ability to make history.

Hov isn’t just part of hip-hop history — he continues to create it.