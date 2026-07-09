Christian Pulisic Breaks Silence After USMNT’s World Cup Exit

Christian Pulisic is speaking out for the first time since the United States men’s national team was eliminated from the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The U.S. captain shared an emotional message on Instagram on July 8, thanking fans for their support while admitting the team fell short of expectations after a 4-1 loss to Belgium in the Round of 16.

Source: Soccrates Images / Getty

“Tough to find the words,” Pulisic wrote. “The support carried us all the way through. It simply wasn’t good enough from us in the end, and I wanted to deliver so much more.” Despite the disappointment, the 27-year-old said he remains grateful to represent the national team and believes the future of soccer in the United States is bright.

Belgium jumped out to an early lead before Malik Tillman equalized for the Americans in the first half. However, Belgium quickly regained the advantage and pulled away after a costly mistake by goalkeeper Matt Freese led to a third goal. Romelu Lukaku added a late goal in stoppage time to seal the victory and end the Americans’ World Cup run.

Striker Folarin Balogun also apologized to supporters following the defeat, calling the result “not good enough” while expressing confidence that the team’s best days are still ahead. “We will be back,” he wrote. “Why not us? For the nation. For the flag.”

The loss sparked mixed reactions from fans and analysts. Former U.S. women’s national team star Carli Lloyd criticized the squad’s performance, saying the team appeared tentative and lacked confidence from the opening whistle. She also singled out Pulisic, saying she expected more from the captain and believed he failed to make the impact the team needed during its World Cup campaign.