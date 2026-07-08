19 Ohio Nurses Pregnant at the Same Time

Source: George Doyle / Getty

It’s a real-life baby boom at an Ohio hospital!

Nineteen nurses working in the labor and delivery unit at a hospital in Ohio are expecting or have recently welcomed babies within just a few months of one another. The remarkable coincidence has created excitement among staff and patients alike, with many of the nurses caring for expectant mothers while preparing to welcome their own little ones.

Hospital leaders say the shared experience has brought the team even closer, allowing the nurses to support one another through pregnancy, maternity leave, and the transition into parenthood.

The heartwarming story has captured attention across social media, with many calling it the ultimate example of workplace family. Soon, these nurses will trade caring for newborns on the job for caring for their own babies at home.

Congratulations to all 19 moms-to-be and their growing families