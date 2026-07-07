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Late Cowboys Defensive End Marshawn Kneeland Had Stage 1 CTE

Doctors at the Boston University CTE Center announced Tuesday that Marshawn Kneeland had stage 1 CTE after his death, while emphasizing the condition should not be viewed as the cause of his suicide.

Published on July 7, 2026

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Former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland, who died at age 24 in November, was confirmed to have died by suicide, according to findings released Tuesday by researchers at the Boston University CTE Center.

NFL: NOV 03 Cardinals at Cowboys
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

A post-mortem examination also found that Kneeland had stage 1 chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative brain disease linked to repeated head trauma. Researchers emphasized that the diagnosis should not be viewed as the cause of his death, noting that suicide is complex and influenced by multiple factors.

“While this diagnosis does not change the tragedy of his passing, it provides important context about some of the struggles he may have been facing,” Kneeland’s family said in a statement. They said they hope sharing the diagnosis will raise awareness of the challenges faced by athletes in high-contact sports and encourage greater understanding of CTE.

Jacksonville Jaguars v Houston Texans
Source: Tim Warner / Getty

Kneeland died on Nov. 5 after leading Texas Department of Public Safety troopers on a vehicle pursuit that ended in Frisco, Texas. Authorities later found him dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound near his crashed vehicle.

The former Western Michigan standout had endured personal tragedy before reaching the NFL. His mother, Wendy Kneeland, died unexpectedly in February 2024, just months before the Cowboys selected him in the second round of the NFL Draft. Kneeland often spoke about fulfilling the dream they shared of playing in the NFL.

During his two seasons with Dallas, Kneeland appeared in 18 games, recording 26 tackles and one sack. He also scored on a blocked punt recovery just two days before his death. Kneeland became a father posthumously when his girlfriend, Catalina Mancera, welcomed their son, Makhai, in June.

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