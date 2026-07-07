Young Miami Scores Her First #1 at Urban Radio

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Houston

Young Miami is celebrating a major career milestone after earning her first #1 hit at Urban Radio as a solo artist.

The City Girls rapper has built a name for herself with her bold style, personality, and hit-making energy, but this achievement marks a new chapter in her solo journey.

After making waves as part of the duo City Girls, Young Miami has continued to grow her brand through music, fashion, and entertainment. Her latest success proves she can stand on her own and connect with fans beyond the group.

A #1 at Urban Radio is one of the biggest accomplishments for any hip-hop artist, showing the power of radio support and fan demand.

Young Miami’s milestone adds another highlight to her growing legacy in hip-hop.

Congratulations to Young Miami on her first #1 at Urban Radio!