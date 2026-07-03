Listen Live
Close
H-Town

R&B Super Jam Brings Tyrese, SWV, Jaheim, Silk and Next to Houston

R&B Super Jam: Tyrese, SWV, Jaheim, Silk & Next to Houston Sept. 5

Published on July 2, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A group of R&B artists posing together in front of a "R&B Super Jam" event poster with the date September 5, 26 and performers Tyrese, SWV, and Jaheim.
Source: R&B Super Jam / General

Houston R&B fans are in for a major night this fall as the R&B Super Jam is set to take over Toyota Center on September 5. The highly anticipated concert will bring together some of the genre’s most recognizable voices for one unforgettable evening, celebrating the timeless hits that helped shape the sound of R&B over the last three decades.

CLICK FOR TICKETS

Headlining the show is Tyrese, alongside legendary groups SWV, Silk, and Next, plus soulful hitmaker Jaheim. Fans can expect a packed night of classic records, from love ballads to late-’90s and early-2000s anthems that still ring out today.

With a lineup stacked with chart-topping talent, R&B Super Jam promises to be one of Houston’s can’t-miss live music events of the season. Whether you grew up on these records or are discovering them for the first time, this show is shaping up to be a celebration of real R&B energy. Tickets are on sale now, and fans are encouraged to lock theirs in early before the show sells out.

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Los Angeles Lakers v Oklahoma City Thunder - Game One

Rich Paul Says LeBron James Is Considering Several Teams

Hip-Hop Wired
Rapper Lil Durk Mugshot

Lil Durk Wants To Separate New RICO Charges Before Trial

Hip-Hop Wired
Lil Wayne In Concert - Detroit, MI

Lil Wayne Says A Verzuz Would Have To Be Against Himself, “I Got Too Much Material”

Hip-Hop Wired
BRITAIN-US-MUSIC-CRIME-COURT

Chris Brown Ordered To Pay Housekeeper $13 Million Over Dog Attack

Hip-Hop Wired
A group of smiling people celebrating Black Music Month, with the text "BLK MUSIC MONTH Sounds of the Culture" and logos for G2 and Black Promoters.
Trending
HBCU AWARE FEST
H-Town  |  J. Bachelor

VIDEO: Kirk Franklin Heated After Man Says He & Wife Are Going to Hell

The Vanity Fair Oscar party
31 Items
H-Town  |  J. Bachelor

[VIDEO] 30 Celebs Who Starred in Commercials Before Getting Famous

A child slides down a colorful water slide at an amusement park, surrounded by other water attractions. A close-up of a red and white polka dot carnival ride. An inflatable water park with various slides and obstacles.
Entertainment  |  J. Bachelor

Your Family Could Win the Ultimate 713 Day at Big Rivers Waterpark

Rick Ross
H-Town  |  J. Bachelor

[VIDEO] Rick Ross, Scarface Bring Luxury Rap Experience to Houston

2026 BET Awards - Show
13 Items
Radio One Exclusives  |  J. Bachelor

The Funniest Druski Moments from the 2026 BET Awards

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close