The Wildest Things Riders Have Left Behind in Lyfts This Year

Source: Lyft / Lyft

If you’ve ever left your phone or keys in a Lyft, you’re not alone. Every year, Lyft releases a list of the most commonly forgotten items, along with some of the strangest belongings riders have accidentally left behind.

While everyday essentials like phones, wallets, keys, and headphones top the list, some passengers have forgotten items that are far more unusual.

Some of the strangest items left behind this year include:

A mannequin head

A chainsaw

A full suit of armor

A pet turtle

A set of dentures

A unicycle

A violin

A taxidermy fish

A wedding dress

A breast pump

A wizard’s staff

A fog machine

A karaoke machine

A collection of vintage comic books

A gallon-sized bucket of cheese balls

Lyft says weekends—especially Friday and Saturday nights—continue to be the busiest times for lost-and-found requests. Holidays and major events also lead to a spike in forgotten belongings.

If you realize you’ve left something behind, open the Lyft app, select your recent ride, tap “Find Lost Item,” and follow the prompts to contact your driver. The sooner you report the missing item, the better your chances of getting it back.

So before you hop out of your next ride, take one last look in the back seat. Your wallet—and maybe even your wedding dress—will t