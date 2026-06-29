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Pour Minds: The Power of Sisterhood in Podcasting

Pour Minds Shares the Secret to Their Lasting Sisterhood at BET Weekend

Published on June 29, 2026

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Three smiling women posing in front of a backdrop with "Culture Creators" and "Moët Hennessy" branding.
Source: Jala Mashay / 97.9 The Box

One of the strongest duos in podcasting says their success comes down to one simple thing: supporting each other.

While covering the Culture Creators Brunch during BET Weekend in Los Angeles, 97.9 The Box’s Jala Mashay caught up with the hosts of Pour Minds, Lex P and Drea Nicole, to talk about what has kept their partnership thriving over the years.

Instead of asking about their latest projects, Jala wanted to know how the two continue to work so well together despite the challenges that can come with building a brand as a duo.

For Lex and Drea Nicole, the answer was simple it’s sisterhood.

The hosts explained that they’ve always motivated one another to grow, both personally and professionally. They shared that when one of them steps outside of her comfort zone or launches a new business venture, it naturally inspires the other to do the same. Rather than competing with each other, they use each other’s success as motivation to continue building.

Watch the full interview with Pour Minds as they share why sisterhood remains the foundation of everything they continue to build together.

That mutual encouragement has helped Pour Minds become one of the most recognizable podcasts in the culture while allowing each woman to pursue her own individual goals.

Their message served as a reminder that successful partnerships aren’t built on competition—they’re built on trust, communication and celebrating one another’s wins.

The conversation was one of several exclusive interviews Jala captured while representing 97.9 The Box during BET Weekend. From meaningful conversations to behind-the-scenes moments, the Culture Creators Brunch once again brought together influential voices shaping entertainment, business and media.

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