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Apple Says iPhone Prices are Staying the Same For Now

Apple says iPhone prices are not increasing at the moment, despite rising costs tied to artificial intelligence. The company says growing demand for AI t

Published on June 26, 2026

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Source: General / Radio One

If you’ve been thinking about buying a new iPhone, there’s some good news—for now.

Apple says iPhone prices are not increasing at the moment, despite rising costs tied to artificial intelligence. The company says growing demand for AI technology is driving up the price of computer chips and memory, two key components used in many of its devices.

While iPhone prices remain unchanged, Apple acknowledged that higher production costs could become a factor in the future. The company has not announced any immediate plans to raise prices, but industry experts say increasing AI-related demand could eventually impact the cost of consumer electronics.

Apple is investing heavily in AI features expected to roll out across future iPhones, iPads, and Macs, making advanced chips and memory more important—and more expensive—than ever.

For now, consumers can breathe a sigh of relief, but the phrase “for now” may be the key takeaway as the tech industry continues to evolve.

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