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Is Eve Officially A UK Girlie After British Accent Reveal?

Ruff Ryder, Innit? Fans Crown Eve An Official UK Girlie After Her Bloody British Accent Goes Viral

According to social media, Eve may have officially crossed over from Philly girl to a full-blown UK girlie.

Published on June 25, 2026

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Who’s that girl?! Everyone’s favorite “pitbull in a skirt” sounds different these days, and fans are gushing over the Philly girl turned British baddie.

The internet has spoken, and according to social media, Eve has crossed over from Philly girl to a full-blown UK girlie. with the bloody accent to prove it. This comes amid the rapper saying she has no plans of moving back to the States anytime soon. 

The Grammy award-winning rapper has fans doing double takes after a recent interview revealed what many believe is a noticeable British accent. While the former Ruff Ryders’ First Lady is not exactly speaking like she was born in London, listeners say there is definitely a little British seasoning mixed into that Philadelphia voice.

According to PEOPLE, Eve recently appeared on The Romesh Show and opened up about her life in England, where she has lived for nearly 12 years with her husband, British entrepreneur Maximillion Cooper.

“I love it,” Eve said during the interview. “It’s crazy how much I feel at home here.”

The rapper revealed that when she and Cooper first got married in 2014, she never imagined she would stay in England long-term. In fact, she initially thought she would only be there for a few years before eventually relocating elsewhere. Instead, the UK became home.

Now, fans are convinced that all those years across the pond are beginning to show up in her speech.

Eve admitted she has noticed the comments herself.

“People are like, ‘Oh, I hear that British accent,’” she shared, adding that friends often point out certain words and phrases she says differently these days. Still, she insists she remains very American at heart.

“I am so American still,” she laughed.

The conversation comes as fans continue to admire the life Eve has built abroad. As highlighted by The Root, the rapper has embraced what many are calling her soft-life era. Between raising her son Wilde with Cooper, spending time with her four stepchildren, attending high-profile events, and enjoying luxury getaways, Eve appears to be thriving.

And if anyone was hoping this was just a temporary stop, do not hold your breath.

During her appearance on The Romesh Show on YouTube, Eve shared that she is not planning a return to the United States anytime soon. She described England as a place where she feels at home “in my soul” and “in my spirit.”

Whether it is the accent, the afternoon teas, or the London lifestyle, Eve may always be Philly’s finest, but these days, she is giving just a little bit of British baddie energy too.

Check out the interview below: 

RELATED: Big Tigger Issues A Statement ‘Unequivocally Deny[ing] Every Allegation’ Following Arrest For Battery & Cruelty To Children

Ruff Ryder, Innit? Fans Crown Eve An Official UK Girlie After Her Bloody British Accent Goes Viral was originally published on bossip.com

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