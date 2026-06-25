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Cleo TV's ‘Cooking Sessions With Tamar & Ms. E’ Returns

Tamar Braxton & Ms. E Are Back Serving Food, Family & Funny Moments In Season 2 Of Cleo TV’s ‘Cooking Sessions With Tamar & Ms. E’

The second season of Cooking Sessions With Tamar & Ms. E returns soon to Cleo TV. Check out an exclusive sneak peek inside. 

Published on June 25, 2026

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Two women in colorful outfits standing in a kitchen, holding cooking pots and promoting a cooking show called "Cooking Sessions with Tamar & Ms. G" on CLEO TV.
Source: Courtesy / CLEO TV

If you have ever watched Tamar Braxton and her mother, Evelyn “Ms. E” Braxton, together for more than five minutes, then you already know the food is only part of the entertainment. The second season of Cooking Sessions With Tamar & Ms. E returns soon to Cleo TV. Check out an exclusive sneak peek inside. 

The mother-daughter duo officially returns to the kitchen for Season 2 of Cooking Sessions With Tamar & Ms. E, and fans can expect even more laughs, family moments and flavorful dishes when the series premieres July 8 on Cleo TV

After making history as the network’s highest performing series debut, the hit cooking show is back with a fresh batch of episodes that continue to showcase the undeniable chemistry between Tamar and Ms. E. According to the official press release, the new season will feature the pair whipping up delicious recipes while delivering the candid conversations and playful banter that viewers quickly fell in love with during Season 1.

Part cooking show and part family affair, Cooking Sessions With Tamar & Ms. E offers something that feels increasingly rare in television. The series invites audiences into the Braxtons’ kitchen and allows them to experience the warmth, humor and traditions that make family gatherings memorable. Whether they are sharing cooking tips, exchanging jokes or debating ingredients, Tamar and Ms. E keep the energy authentic and relatable.

For Tamar, the series has become another opportunity to connect with audiences beyond music and reality television. Fans have watched her evolve through different chapters of her career, but seeing her alongside her mother in a more intimate setting has revealed another side of the singer and television personality. Meanwhile, Ms. E continues to prove why she remains one of the most beloved matriarchs on television.

The timing could not be better for the show’s return. Food-centered content continues to thrive, but Cooking Sessions With Tamar & Ms. E stands apart because it is just as much about family as it is about the recipes. Viewers are tuning in for the meals, but they stay for the hilarious exchanges and heartfelt moments.

Check out a first look below:

Season 2 premieres Wednesday, July 8, with new episodes airing Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET/CT on Cleo TV. If the first season is any indication, audiences should prepare for plenty of laughs, plenty of love and plenty of dishes worth recreating at home.

When Tamar and Ms. E step into the kitchen together, viewers are guaranteed to leave thoroughly entertained.

Check out an exclusive sneak peek below: 

RELATED: ‘Are They Gone Yet?’: Ice Cube And Nia Long Reunite For Third Installment Of Beloved Family Comedy Franchise

Tamar Braxton & Ms. E Are Back Serving Food, Family & Funny Moments In Season 2 Of Cleo TV’s ‘Cooking Sessions With Tamar & Ms. E’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

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