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Zohran Mamdani Labeled "King Maker" Following Primary Sweep

Zohran Mamdani’s Political Machine Steamrolls New York Primaries

Three progressive candidates backed by New York City’s democratic socialist mayor won key congressional primaries.

Published on June 24, 2026

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  • Former New York City Comptroller Brad Lander easily defeated Rep. Dan Goldman, while state lawmaker Claire Valdez won a Brooklyn-Queens district race to succeed retiring Rep. Nydia Velázquez. The night's biggest upset belonged to public defense investigator Darializa Avila Chevalier, who unseated five-term Rep. Adriano Espaillat, chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.
  • The clean sweep marks a significant test passed for Mamdani, who invested political capital in the races after winning the mayor's office.
  • Not every progressive candidate found success. Jack Schlossberg, grandson of President John F. Kennedy, failed in his bid for an open Manhattan congressional seat. Veteran Democratic operative Micah Lasher won that race and is expected to cruise to victory in November.
Bernie Sanders And Zohran Mamdani Join Local Candidates For Campaign Rally Ahead Of Primary Election In New York
Michael M. Santiago

Zohran Mamdani’s grip on New York Democratic politics tightened Tuesday night as every congressional candidate he endorsed emerged victorious, delivering a major win for the city’s progressive movement and underscoring the mayor’s growing national influence.

According to the Guardian, the biggest victories came in a trio of closely watched House primaries. Former New York City Comptroller Brad Lander easily defeated Rep. Dan Goldman, while state lawmaker Claire Valdez won a Brooklyn-Queens district race to succeed retiring Rep. Nydia Velázquez. The night’s biggest upset belonged to public defense investigator Darializa Avila Chevalier, who unseated five-term Rep. Adriano Espaillat, chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.

Appearing at election-night celebrations, Mamdani framed the results as a rejection of establishment politics.

“The old politics that got us into this crisis is not the politics that’s going to get us out of this crisis,” he told supporters.

The clean sweep marks a significant test passed for Mamdani, who invested political capital in the races after winning the mayor’s office. With all three candidates favored to win in November’s heavily Democratic districts, the mayor has effectively reshaped part of New York’s congressional delegation in his image.

Not every progressive candidate found success. Jack Schlossberg, grandson of President John F. Kennedy, failed in his bid for an open Manhattan congressional seat. Veteran Democratic operative Micah Lasher won that race and is expected to cruise to victory in November.

It Wasn’t All Doom & Gloom From Moderate Democrats

Moderate Democrats also held their ground. Long Island Representatives Tom Suozzi and Laura Gillen defeated primary challengers, while former White House counterterrorism official Cait Conley won a key Hudson Valley primary and will now challenge Republican Rep. Mike Lawler in one of the nation’s most competitive House races.

Beyond New York, Maryland voters nominated state Del. Adrian Boafo to replace retiring Democratic leader Steny Hoyer, while South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson captured the Republican nomination for governor.

You can see reactions to Mamdani, the new NY Kingmaker, below.

Zohran Mamdani’s Political Machine Steamrolls New York Primaries was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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