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Jordyn Woods’ Lucky Bag Is Officially A 'Werk' Of Art

Jordyn Woods’ Lucky Bag Is Officially A 'Werk' Of Art

The accessory that became part of Knicks history is getting a five-day exhibit in New York City.

Published on June 24, 2026

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Celebrity Sightings In New York City - June 18, 2026
Source: The Hapa Blonde / Getty

Jordyn Woods’ lucky bag is officially a werk of art.

The orange Tux Clutch Mini is on display at the Guggenheim for five days. The bag — which has a personality and swag of its own at this point — made it to the famed museum after becoming the good luck charm of the New York Knicks’ championship run.

“Both art and sport thrive on creativity and play,” the Guggenheim wrote on its site about displaying the bag. They continued to say the bag is a symbol of sports and the arts, bringing people (or fans) together.

Many credit Karl Anthony Towns (KAT) for helping to get his fiancée’s bag in the historic museum. Always shouting her out and showing love throughout the Knicks’ championship run, he said, “The bag did its thing tonight,” after clinching the title.

“We gotta put this in like the Whitney or the Guggenheim.”

The Guggenheim obviously listened. The Big Apple is still on a high after its historic win – and everyone is getting a piece of the celebration.

Jordyn Woods’ Bag is Clearly On Tour

The bright orange clutch from Woods by Jordyn became a courtside staple during the playoffs. She was the ultimate WAG, serving style, attitude and fashion in honor of her man, KAT, and the now-championship Knicks. When Jordyn brought it, the Knicks won. When a no-bag policy kept it out of MSG during Game 3, the Knicks lost.

Fans connected the dots immediately.

Jordyn later explained on Today with Jenna & Sheinelle that she created the orange ostrich leather clutch as a sample for the playoffs.

Celebrity Sightings In New York - April 18, 2026
Source: MEGA / Getty

“I started wearing it, we won the game, and it became a superstition,” she said.

Even NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani took a picture with the bag – from the streets to city hall, everyone loves the bag.

The $125 clutch sold out after the championship win, giving Woods by Jordyn a major business moment. A sample became a superstition, a sold-out accessory and now a museum piece.

If you want to see the lucky charm in person, or are still waiting to get your hands on an orange clutch of your own, tickets are available now.

Jordyn Woods’ Lucky Bag Is Officially A 'Werk' Of Art was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

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