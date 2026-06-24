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See Mya Danielle And DeVonta Smith’s Disney Wedding Photos

Mya Danielle And DeVonta Smith Just Gave Us One Of The Most Beautiful Weddings Of The Year

Every image looked straight from a luxury bridal magazine.

Published on June 24, 2026

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  • Couple chose Disney World for their wedding, a place they visit annually and holds special memories.
  • Wedding featured Louisiana-inspired welcome celebration, black-tie dress code, and stunning bridal looks.
  • Mya and DeVonta met in middle school at track meets, got engaged on New Year's Eve 2024.
Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Ring Ceremony - Green Carpet
Source: Caean Couto / Getty

For years, we’ve heard that Disney World is “the most magical place on Earth.” For Mya Danielle Smith and her new husband, Philadelphia Eagles star DeVonta Smith, that phrase hits a little differently now.

The couple wed at the Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. They celebrated with more than 135 guests, a black-tie dress code, white flowers everywhere, and the kind of wedding photos that look straight from a luxury bridal magazine.

Mya and DeVonta chose Disney because it already held a special place in their hearts.

“We make an annual trip to Disney every year, so getting married there felt like a natural extension of a tradition that already holds so many special memories for us,” the couple shared with media. “Ultimately, choosing this destination allows us to return to a place we already love year after year and be reminded of one of the most important moments of our lives.”

Before the wedding, guests were treated to a Louisiana-inspired welcome celebration honoring the couple’s roots. The festivities included a crawfish boil, custom cowboy hats, and a Western-themed party complete with music and Southern hospitality. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and several NFL stars were among those in attendance.

Mya Danielle Smith & DeVonta Smith Wedding: Mya’s Bridal Beauty Was Magical

Every photo was a moment, but Mya made the moments even better. With glamorous makeup, hair styled to perfection, and a gown that did what it needed to do, she looked TF good for her man and for one of the most magical days of her life.

For the ceremony, Mya wore a strapless Pnina Tornai gown with a structured corset bodice and full skirt. She later changed into a custom Alonuko Bridal dress for the reception.

Her bridal photos on social media show every detail in the making. Mya was not playing for her special day with custom hair, accessories, and makeup details.

DeVonta matched her fly – with his tux and details. He wore a classic black suit that fit his athletic frame beautifully. But what we loved was his sock moment: they were black with a red heart that read, “Mya.”

We’re not crying, you’re crying!

Mya Danielle Smith & DeVonta Smith Wedding: A Love Story That Started At The Track Meet

According to People, Mya and DeVonta met in middle school at track meets between their schools. The couple got engaged in Philadelphia on New Year’s Eve in 2024.

“Neither of us could have imagined that years later we would be standing at the altar together,” Mya told People.

The newlyweds share two daughters together: Kyse and Kali. Congratulations, Mya and DeVonta!

Mya Danielle And DeVonta Smith Just Gave Us One Of The Most Beautiful Weddings Of The Year was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

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