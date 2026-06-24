Lewis Hamilton “Very Into” Kim Kardashian as Romance Heats Up

Friends of Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton say the pair’s romance feels less like a whirlwind and more like something that’s been building for years.

According to a source, the reality mogul and Formula 1 champion—who were first linked in February—have settled into a relationship that feels “easy, light, and natural.” While their connection may seem new to the public, those close to them say their history plays a big role in why things are clicking so effortlessly now.

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“They’re such a chill couple together,” the insider shared. “It honestly feels like they’ve been together for years.”

After sparking buzz with a string of public appearances, including Super Bowl weekend, the two made things Instagram official in April. Since then, their bond has only grown stronger, fueled by shared ambition and aligned life goals.

Hamilton, known for his focus and discipline on and off the track, is said to be especially attentive. “He’s very into Kim,” the source added. “He’s always complimenting her, telling her how gorgeous she is, and making sure she feels appreciated.”

For Kardashian, that kind of consistency has been a welcome change. Friends say the relationship brings her a sense of calm that hasn’t always been present in past romances. “She’s at peace with him,” the insider noted.

Hamilton himself recently opened up about the relationship during a press conference at the Monaco Grand Prix, calling it “amazing” to have Kardashian by his side and praising her constant support.

From bike rides to race weekends, the couple appears to be enjoying a romance built on mutual respect—and, for now, keeping things refreshingly simple.