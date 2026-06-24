In Honor of Her Birthday 10 Songs You May Not Know Solange Wrote

Source: Tony Rysk / LAN-CRN

As Houston’s own Solange Knowles celebrates her 40th birthday, many fans know her for hits like “Cranes in the Sky” and “Losing You.” What some people may not realize is that Solange has also made her mark as a songwriter, helping craft songs for some of the biggest names in music.

Here are 10 songs Solange either wrote or co-wrote that you may not know about:

Get Me Bodied – Beyoncé Upgrade U – Beyoncé featuring Jay-Z Why Don’t You Love Me – Beyoncé Scared of Lonely – Beyoncé World Wide Woman – Beyoncé Hey Goldmember – Beyoncé Naive – Solange This Bird – Solange Losing You – Solange Cranes in the Sky – Solange

While she’s often recognized as an artist in her own right, Solange’s songwriting contributions have helped shape some memorable records over the years. Her creativity, individuality, and dedication to her craft continue to make her one of Houston’s most celebrated artists.

Happy 40th Birthday, Sola