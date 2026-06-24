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5 Must – Have Items to Take to the Beach This Summer

Summer is officially here, and that means beach days, sunshine, and fun by the water. Before you head out, make sure you pack

Published on June 24, 2026

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Source: Corina Howell / Getty

Summer is officially here, and that means beach days, sunshine, and fun by the water. Before you head out, make sure you pack these five essentials for a safe and enjoyable trip.

1. Sunscreen

Protect your skin from harmful UV rays by applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher. Reapply every two hours, especially after swimming.

2. Water Bottle

Staying hydrated is crucial during hot summer days. Bring a reusable water bottle and drink plenty of water throughout the day.

3. Beach Towel or Chair

Whether you’re lounging in the sand or taking a break from the water, a comfortable beach towel or portable chair is a must.

4. Sunglasses and a Hat

Shield your eyes and face from the sun with UV-protective sunglasses and a wide-brim hat or cap.

5. Waterproof Phone Pouch

Keep your phone, keys, and valuables safe from water and sand with a waterproof pouch.

With these essentials packed and ready to go, you’ll be set for a perfect summer beach day.

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