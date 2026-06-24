5 Must – Have Items to Take to the Beach This Summer

Source: Corina Howell / Getty

Summer is officially here, and that means beach days, sunshine, and fun by the water. Before you head out, make sure you pack these five essentials for a safe and enjoyable trip.

1. Sunscreen

Protect your skin from harmful UV rays by applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher. Reapply every two hours, especially after swimming.

2. Water Bottle

Staying hydrated is crucial during hot summer days. Bring a reusable water bottle and drink plenty of water throughout the day.

3. Beach Towel or Chair

Whether you’re lounging in the sand or taking a break from the water, a comfortable beach towel or portable chair is a must.

4. Sunglasses and a Hat

Shield your eyes and face from the sun with UV-protective sunglasses and a wide-brim hat or cap.

5. Waterproof Phone Pouch

Keep your phone, keys, and valuables safe from water and sand with a waterproof pouch.

With these essentials packed and ready to go, you’ll be set for a perfect summer beach day.