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Top 10 FIFA World Cup Records of All-Time

The FIFA World Cup is the biggest sporting event on the planet, and with nearly a century of history behind it, the tournament has produced some truly jaw-dropping moments that have been immortalized in the record books forever.

From individual performances that defied all logic to team efforts so dominant they seemed impossible, the World Cup has a way of producing the kind of history that makes you stop and say, did that really just happen?

Whether you’re a die-hard soccer fanatic who knows every stat or a casual fan who tunes in every four years, these records are the kind that transcend the sport entirely. Some of them have stood for decades with virtually no chance of ever being broken. Others were set in moments so wild that even the players involved probably couldn’t believe what was happening.

And with the 2026 World Cup now underway and records already falling, there’s no better time to look back at the craziest records in World Cup history.

Take a look below at The 10 Craziest FIFA World Cup Records of All Time.

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1. Just Fontaine Scored 13 Goals in a Single Tournament (1958)

France’s Just Fontaine scored 13 goals in the 1958 tournament in just six games. He had a hat trick, two braces, a game-winner, and a four-goal outing in the third-place playoff game. No player has come remotely close to that number in a single tournament since, and it’s widely considered the most unbreakable record in World Cup history.