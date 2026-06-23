Clive Davis Reflects on the Moment He Discovered Whitney Houston

Clive Davis, founder of Arista Records, is widely known for discovering and shaping the career of Whitney Houston. He first saw her as a teenager in 1983 at a New Jersey club called Sweetwater, where she was singing backup for her mother, Cissy Houston, and briefly performed solo. One of her songs was “The Greatest Love of All,” and Davis was struck by her emotional delivery and rare vocal control. He signed her immediately, believing she would become a defining voice for a new generation.

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Davis often described Houston as one of the greatest singers of all time, alongside artists like Aretha Franklin and Barbra Streisand. He praised her live performances as powerful and effortless, noting her ability to consistently earn standing ovations. Throughout his career at labels including Columbia, RCA Music Group, BMG, and later Arista and J Records, Davis earned a reputation as the “man with the golden ears,” but he consistently ranked Houston among his most extraordinary discoveries.

Houston’s life ended tragically in 2012 when she accidentally drowned in a Beverly Hills hotel room, with drugs later found in her system. She was survived by her daughter Bobbi Kristina, who also died young three years later. Despite her death, Davis continued his annual pre-Grammy party, saying “the show must go on.”

In later years, he reflected on their close, almost father-daughter bond and supported the idea of a biopic to answer questions about her life, career, and struggles, emphasizing his deep admiration for her talent and legacy.