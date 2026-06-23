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Madonna Moves Past Biopic Setbacks as ‘Confessions II’ Nears Release

After reported delays and creative disputes over her life story film project, Madonna shifts her focus back to music with a new album dropping July 3.

Published on June 23, 2026

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Madonna says her planned biopic with Universal Studios stalled after what she describes as a breakdown over budget and creative control.

In a June 22 Interview magazine cover story, Madonna said she spent about two years developing the script for a film about her life, working closely with producers on budgeting and casting. She explained that the project ultimately fell apart after a “falling out” with Universal, mainly over the scale of the budget she felt was necessary to portray her “extraordinary life.”

Madonna In Concert During Confessions Tour
Source: Alexander Hassenstein / Getty

She said the studio struggled to accept the scope of her vision and even doubted parts of her plan to shoot in Serbia on a reduced budget. Madonna claimed she felt underestimated, saying she was told she might not stay in Serbia long, which she rejected as misunderstanding her work ethic and life story.

After the film stalled in early 2023, she said she explored turning the project into a series. However, she ran into new complications, including not being able to reuse her original script unless she repurchased it from Universal at a high cost. She also described the TV development process as slow and requiring her to meet multiple writers and find a showrunner, which took months without success.

During this period, she shifted focus back to music, including work on Confessions II, her first album since 2019.

Later reports said she eventually partnered with director Shawn Levy on a Netflix limited series, after earlier involvement from actress Julia Garner, who had been attached to play Madonna and has remained creatively involved in related projects.

Madonna also said she was “in limbo” during the process but continued working and creating while the adaptation evolved into a different direction.

Confessions II, is set to drop on July 3, 2026

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