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World Cup Heartthrobs Fans Are Crushing On in 2026

From heartthrobs to fan favorites, discover the most attractive players turning heads during the 2026 World Cup.

Published on June 22, 2026

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England Training And Press Conference - FIFA World Cup 2026
Source: Richard Pelham / Getty

The 2026 World Cup is bringing together some of the best talent in soccer, but let’s be honest fans are paying attention for more than just the goals and highlights.

TRENDING: FIFA World Cup 2026: Schedule, Live Scores & Upcoming Games

From international heartthrobs and fashion icons to rising stars with undeniable charm, these players have captured attention both on and off the pitch. Whether it’s their style, confidence, smile, or social media presence, these athletes are among the hottest players turning heads throughout this years tournament.

TRENDING: Nike Unveils Every Country’s 2026 World Cup Jersey Designs

Jude Bellingham

Country/professional team: England/Real Madrid

David Alaba

Caption of the Austria national football team in North America

Leroy Sané

Country/professional team: Germany/Galatasaray S.K

Marcus Rashford

Country/professional team: England/FC Barcelona

Neymar

Country/professional team: Brazil/Santos FC

William Saliba

Country/professional team: France/Arsenal

Cristiano Ronaldo

Country/professional team: Portugal/Al Nassr

Kylian Mbappé

Country/professional team: France/Real Madrid

Memphis Depay

Country/professional team: Netherlands/Sport Club Corinthians Paulista

Raphinha

Country/professional team: Brazil/Barcelona

Dayot Upamecano

Country/professional team: France/Bayern Munich

Nuno Mendes

Country/professional team: Portugal/PSG

Ousmane Dembélé

Country/professional team: France/Paris Saint-Germain

Iliman Ndiaye

Country/professional team:Senegal/Everton FC

Miles Robinson

Country/professional team: United States/FC Cincinnati

Haji Wright 

Country/professional team: United States /Coventry City

Vinícius Júnior

Country/professional team: Real Madrid/Brazil

Michael Olise

Country/professional team: Bundesliga giants/France

Chancel Mbemba

Country/professional team:French club Lille/DR Congo

Ryan Gravenberch

Country/professional team: Liverpool/Netherlands 

Darwin Nuñez Ribeiro

Country/professional team: Uruguay/ Al-Hilal

SERGIÑO DEST

Country/professional team: United State/ Eindhoven

World Cup Heartthrobs Fans Are Crushing On in 2026 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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