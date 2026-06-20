Listen Live
Close
Family & Parenting

Father's Day Gift Guide: Last-Minute Gift Ideas For Dad

Father's Day Gift Guide: Last-Minute Gift Ideas For Dad

Father's day is here and you're still thinking about what to get dad, here's some last-minute ideas.

Published on June 20, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Highlight Black fathers' dedication as providers and role models.
  • Offer diverse Father's Day gift ideas catering to various interests and lifestyles.
  • Emphasize supporting Black-owned businesses and brands that cater to Black men's grooming needs.
A gold watch on a tattooed wrist, grooming products, and a Philips electric shaver.
Source: Father’s Day Gift Guide

Black men make fatherhood look good. We love seeing our Black men rise to the occassion and do their big one when it comes to being a dad, provider and stand-up man for himself and partner. Father’s Day is a reminder to celebrate the men in your life to remind them they’re doing a good job.

It’s down to the wire, but you still have time to shop because thankfully, men are pretty simple. Here’s some last-minute Father’s Day gift ideas.

For The Watch Loving Dad

A close-up view of a person's arm with a gold-colored watch and tattoos on the wrist.
Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand

This elegant ‘Surveyor’ timepiece by Bulova ($895) is a luxurious gift that will make dad standout in any room he’s in. Everytime he looks down at his wrist, he’ll be reminded of you. Bulova teamed up with legendary artist Marc Anthony to craft a stylish watch that screams royalty. With a rich black and gold design and all the trimmings, it’s the type of gift that gets a reaction.

Show Now

The Dad Into Scents

A glass bottle with the word "ENO" printed on it against a golden background.

Samir Grey’s One Parfum ($138) may be a new fragrance but it has a timeless scent. Warm Vanilla and peach gourmands evade the nose in one whiff. Created by celebrity hairstylist Kahh Spence in honor of his late mother. It’s long-lasting and unique making it the type of perfume that makes people ask, “What scent are you wearing?”

Shop Now

For The Bearded Dad

A close-up of a man's face with a full beard, with text and product packaging for a beard care kit by the brand Bevel.

Men’s grooming products have been on the rise. Men are more into their skincare and haircare than ever. BEVEL Beard Goals Kit compiles their top beard products in a set that makes it easy for you. The Black-owned brand specializes in products for Black men who you’ll not only be gifting your guy a gift he’ll appreciate, you’ll be supporting Black business.

Shop Now

For The Dad On A Lifestyle Change

A black Ninja Crispi food processor with a glass bowl containing cooked food and a separate container with greens.
Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand

In addition to what goes on their body, Black men are also prioritizing what goes into their body. The Ninja Crispi™ 4-in-1 Portable Cooking System ($179.99) opens their world to embrace cleaner eating with the most convenience.

Shop Now

For The Dad Into Body Products

Wooden display stands with various Crown Spa products, including oils, salts, and other spa items.
Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand

Crowned Skin, created by Darrell Spencer, became a household name when the founder pitched the product to the Sharks on ‘Shark Tank.’ The collection of body butters, body oils and body sprays for men smells edible. The body butter leaves the skin silky smooth with a pleasant scent. As the #1 store for men’s grooming on Tik Tok, the brand is growing rapidly. Crowned Skin recently expanded to include an Eau de Parfum Collection of their popular scents Reign, Prince, and Empire.

Shop Now

For The Dad Who Keeps A Clean Cut

A black and gray electric shaver with three circular shaving heads and a power button. The device is labeled "Philips Norelco 3000 Series".
Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand

Sometimes, it’s the simple gifts that go a long way. Nothing beats a good razor and as a man it’s kinda essential in your kit. Philips Norelco 3600 Wet or Dry Electric Shaver ($69.99) is a sleek and packs power. The rounded caps glide over the surface of the skin to deliver a close and smooth shave. He’ll appreciate the upgrade from his old razor.

Shop Now

Happy Father’s Day!

Father's Day Gift Guide: Last-Minute Gift Ideas For Dad was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

A pair of white sneakers with blue and orange accents, featuring the "NYC" logo and the number "26" printed on the sides.

Nike’s New Air Force 1 Low Pays Homage To The New York Knicks

Hip-Hop Wired
FRANCE-US-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY-ANNIVERSARY-VERSAILLES

Trump Delivers Profane Obama Tirade, Critics See The Jealousy

Hip-Hop Wired
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-AWARD-ARRIVALS-RED CARPET

JT Reflects On “Act Up” Turning 8 Years Old, Says It Feels Like Yesterday

Hip-Hop Wired
66th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Report: Memphis Producer, Tay Keith Allegedly Passed Away

Hip-Hop Wired
A group of smiling people celebrating Black Music Month, with the text "BLK MUSIC MONTH Sounds of the Culture" and logos for G2 and Black Promoters.
Trending
6 Items
News  |  Weso

Report: Memphis Producer, Tay Keith Allegedly Passed Away

Smiling father and son preparing food in kitchen at home
5 Items
Family & Parenting  |  J. Bachelor

40 Great Last-Minute Father’s Day Gifts for Under $100

The Turkey Leg Hut
Good Morning H-Town  |  Bennett Koffa

I Finally Tried Turkey Leg Hut… And Now I Understand Houston

21 Items
Obituaries  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Ex-NFL Player Aldon Smith Dead At 36 Just Days After Admitting To "Struggling"

Prison to Hollywood
13 Items
Entertainment  |  J. Bachelor

Locked Up: 12 Celebrities Serving Life In Prison

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close