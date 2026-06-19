Michelle Obama, Sasha And Malia Made The Obama Center Opening A Celebration Of Black Girls – And Their Braids

Michelle Obama openly embraces braids, a symbolic hairstyle representing her personal freedom.

Sasha and Malia's distinct braid styles highlight the cultural significance of braids for Black women.

Braids take center stage as a celebrated protective style that empowers Black women's self-expression.

Source: KENT NISHIMURA / Getty

Michelle Obama and her daughters, Sasha and Malia, have always captivated our hearts.

Part of that is because we’ve watched them grow up before our eyes. We saw Sasha and Malia arrive at the White House as little girls and blossom into beautiful young women with careers, personal style and lives of their own. In many ways, we’ve watched Michelle evolve, too.

Our forever First Lady has gone from wearing accessible brands like J.Crew and Gap in the White House to becoming a bestselling author, podcast host and style risk-taker who isn’t afraid of designer fashion or deeply personal fashion moments.

But while the style evolution of the Obama women continues to make us gag, the same can be said for their hair.

And as we watched the three stand beside President Barack Obama during the star-studded, long-awaited opening of the Obama Presidential Center on Chicago’s South Side, there was one beauty detail that immediately made us smile.

Say it with us: it was a celebration of a Black girl and her braids.

Michelle Obama, Sasha & Malia: A Black Girl And Her Braids



Source: Win McNamee / Getty

Michelle, Sasha and Malia all arrived wearing braided styles to one of the biggest celebrations of Black excellence, Black family and Black achievement in recent memory. Seeing all three women together at such a historic moment was major.

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The Obama Presidential Center is more than a library. It is a monument to the nation’s first Black president and the community that helped shape him. And standing beside him were three Black women wearing one of the most enduring and celebrated hairstyles in our culture.

Michelle Obama Is Wearing Her Braids On Her Own Terms

Michelle has been open about not wearing braids while she lived in the White House. She previously shared with press that she didn’t think the country was ready for it.

Years later, not only is she confidently wearing braids, but she is doing so during one of the most important public moments of her family’s post-White House life. Whether the country is ready now or not doesn’t really matter.

Michelle has worn braided styles consistently over the past several years and has spoken intentionally about what they represent.

“It’s freedom,” she told People in 2025. “Braids allow me to get them done, and then that’s one less thing that I have to think about. When I’m out of the public eye, I am swimming, I am playing tennis, and braids represent that kind of freedom for me.”

For the opening, Michelle pulled her braids into a sleek bun. The style felt polished, classic and sophisticated alongside her Thom Browne suit.

Sasha And Malia Brought Their Own Braid Energy

The Obama sisters reminded the world that braids can tell completely different style stories.

Sasha wore her braids in a half-up, half-down style that framed her face beautifully. The look highlighted her natural cheekbones and paired perfectly with her cream asymmetrical top and wide brown belt.

Malia took a different approach.

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

She wore long copper-toned braids with a center part and loose wavy ends. The style felt carefree, artistic and effortlessly cool. Paired with her gray suit, the look struck the perfect balance between polished and relaxed.

Together, with their mother, the sisters showcased the versatility that makes braids such a culture staple.

Michelle Obama, Sasha, & Michelle’s Braids: The Ultimate Summer Hair Inspiration

The Obama women in braids at the Obama Presidential Center opening is right on time.

Braids remain one of the season’s most popular protective styles for a reason. They survive beach days, PTO escapes, summer festivals and heat waves while giving many of us a much-needed break from styling our natural hair every day.

Braids are versatile, stylish, professional and youthful. Most importantly, braids are ours.

Between the different styles, shades and textures on display, the versatility of Black hair took center stage at the Obama Presidential Center opening.

If there was one beauty headline from the day, it was this: A Black girl and her braids.

And we loved every minute of it.

Michelle Obama, Sasha And Malia Made The Obama Center Opening A Celebration Of Black Girls – And Their Braids was originally published on hellobeautiful.com