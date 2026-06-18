Kohen Wiley: Mississippi Officer Who Killed 1-Year-Old Placed On Leave, Mother Speaks Out

BOSSIP previously reported on the shooting that occurred on June 14 after officers from the Senatobia Police Department and the Tate County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports alleging that a woman was stealing a box of diapers from a local Walmart. According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, officers confronted a vehicle that the accused was driving in the parking lot. Authorities claim the vehicle drove toward officers and nearly struck one of them, prompting an officer to open fire.

According to reporting by The Guardian, a Mississippi police officer has been placed on administrative leave during one of his rounds, fatally striking a 1-year-old Kohen Wiley during that questionable confrontation. The family has retained the legal counsel of ubiquitous civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who released the following statement to the public.