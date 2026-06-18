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JT On “Act Up” Turning 8 Years Old, Says It Feels Like Yesterday

JT Reflects On “Act Up” Turning 8 Years Old, Says It Feels Like Yesterday

The Miami rapper was surprised to find out that her breakout record, "Act Up," turned 8 years old this year.

Published on June 18, 2026

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Source: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / Getty

JT did her big one at the 2026 Lyrical Lemonade Festival, and shut the stage down.

Following her boo, Lil Uzi Vert, who headlined Day 1 of the festival, she ended the the weekend with a set of her own. During her time at Summer Smash, JT sat down with Hip-Hop Wired to talk about what she’s been up to.

First, it was only right, her man, Lil Uzi had one of the best performances of the whole weekend, but she was surprise that he made it to the show on time.

“I didn’t think he was gonna make it to be honest, because he was home in bed until like 7 o’clock. I was like, ‘you are f*cking crazy.’ But he flys private, he got on the plane and made it here.  He’s a professional, I’m proud. When I got on YouTube, I was like, ‘you better have motherf*cking made it.’”

The Miami rapper was also surprised to find out that her breakout record, “Act Up,” turned 8 years old this year. This was at a pivotal time for JT and Yung Miami when they still were the City Girls.

“It’s been 8 f*cking years?! What the f*ck? Time is flying, but I don’t feel like time is flying, I feel like I’m on just feel like I’m on cruise. It felt like yesterday.”

Check out the full interview below.

JT Reflects On “Act Up” Turning 8 Years Old, Says It Feels Like Yesterday was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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