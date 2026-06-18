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James Dolan Says Knicks Will Accept White House Invitation

James Dolan Says The Knicks Will Accept Trump's White House Invitation

Published on June 18, 2026

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2026 NBA Finals - Game Three
Source: Al Bello / Getty

After days of rumors that the New York Knicks had declined the invitation to visit Donald Trump’s White House as NBA Champions, team owner and Trump loyalist, James Dolan, has confirmed that the organization accepted the invitation because of course Dolan did.

Even after the city of New York loudly rejected Trump’s presence at Game 3 of the NBA Finals (the only game the Knicks lost by the way), James Dolan is MAGA through and through. So much so that he actually attempted to throw New York City mayor and MAGA target, Zohran Mamdani, under the bus for canceling the watch party outside of Madison Square Garden for Game 4, alleging that the city denied their permit for the event. Mamdani wasted no time providing receipts showing that his office granted Dolan permission to host the event and the cancellation had nothing to do with them.

James Dolan really doing what he can to keep those divisive culture wars going. SMH.

Now Gothamist is reporting that Dolan plans on taking his championship team to visit his good friend over at the White House even as he remains one of the most hated men alive in the world today.

Per Gothamist:

“We just received an invitation from the White House, which we accepted,” Dolan said on WFAN’s The Carton Show which aired Wednesday . “We still have to figure out the details, etcetera.”

But some Knicks players may not be the biggest Trump fans. The president was loudly booed at MSG when he attended Game 3. Knicks Guard Josh Hart tweeted in 2020 that he was glad to see the end of the president’s first term in office.

While the Knicks might be the first NBA Championship team to visit a Trump-occupied White House, one has to wonder if all the players will be in attendance or just some along with Dolan and his front office. Heck, who’s to say Trump will still be around when the time comes. The man’s health is visibly declining right before everyone’s eyes. Just sayin’.

What do y’all think about James Dolan accepting Trump’s invitation to the White House? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

James Dolan Says The Knicks Will Accept Trump's White House Invitation was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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