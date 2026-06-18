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Trump Roasted After “Sleeping Supercut” Goes Viral

Trump Roasted After “Sleeping Supercut” Goes Viral

Published on June 18, 2026

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Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

Donald Trump is catching heat online after a new viral video compilation stitched together multiple moments where critics claim the president appeared to fall asleep during public events.

As per Raw Story, the so-called “sleeping supercut” quickly made the rounds across social media this week, with users sharing clips from various appearances and questioning whether Trump had nodded off during speeches, meetings and ceremonial events. The video arrives as scrutiny around the age and stamina of political leaders continues to dominate online conversations.

One of the clips featured in the compilation comes from Pope Francis’ funeral at the Vatican, where social media users speculated that Trump briefly appeared to close his eyes during the ceremony. Other moments included campaign appearances and official events where critics argued he looked fatigued or disengaged.

Trump has previously pushed back against similar claims. During a campaign rally last year, he dismissed reports that he had fallen asleep during court proceedings, telling supporters, “I’m not sleeping. I’m listening intensely because I have to.” The remark quickly became a talking point among both supporters and critics.

As expected, the supercut sparked a flood of reactions online. Some users joked that the compilation deserved an award for editing, while others compared it to the years of speculation surrounding former President Joe Biden’s public appearances. Several critics used the video to question Trump’s energy level, while supporters argued that the clips were being taken out of context and unfairly edited together.

“Somebody spent way too much time making this,” one user wrote. Another joked, “The editor deserves overtime pay.” Others were less amused, arguing that public officials should face the same scrutiny regardless of party affiliation.

Whether viewers see the clips as evidence of exhaustion or simply moments captured at awkward angles, the video has succeeded in doing what viral political content often does best: keeping social media arguing.

You can view the viral “sleeping supercut” below.

Trump Roasted After “Sleeping Supercut” Goes Viral was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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