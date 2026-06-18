Source: Julian Hamilton / Getty

Kai Cenat’s Streamer University made its stop in Atlanta, but the event ended much sooner than expected.

Aspiring content creators and streamers hoping to earn a spot at Streamer University were sent home early after overwhelming crowds raised safety concerns. State Farm Arena released an official statement announcing that auditions had been shut down.

“Due to the overwhelming number of people attending today’s Kai Cenat Streaming University audition and subsequent safety concerns, auditions have been stopped and those outside of State Farm Arena have been asked to remove themselves from the line.”

Shortly after the announcement, Cenat reposted the statement on his Instagram Story, confirming that the event’s early shutdown. Before things got out of hand, the streamer superstar had already warned attendees that the city could pull the plug if they didn’t follow instructions.

“Atlanta, please back off the glass and form a line. We want to keep the event open, but if safety requirements aren’t being followed, the decision to shut it down will be made by the city, not by us. Please work with us so we can keep things moving.”

Several notable streamers and celebrities were spotted at the event, but the biggest surprise may have been Soulja Boy. After his recent online rant, not many people expected Big Draco to pull up in person.

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Last week, Soulja took to social media demanding an invitation to Streamder University, even joking that if he didn’t get one, he’s consider Kai Cenat an “op.”

According to footage from Soulja’s livestream, he eventually made his way inside the arena before being approached by security. At one point, a voice believed to be a security guard can be heard saying, “Soulja Boy is not allowed in.”

Incoming Soulja Boy rant…

Kai Cenat’s Atlanta Auditions For Streamer University Draw Huge Crowds, Prompting Early Shutdown was originally published on hiphopwired.com