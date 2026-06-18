For Papas Who Puff & Dads Who Dab: Check Out Our 2026 Father’s Day Cannabis Gift Guide

Father’s Day is this Sunday (June 19), and hopefully, folks have already gotten the dads in their lives a proper gift. But in case Dad is into cannabis, we’ve whipped together a new gift guide that could guide you in another direction. As I always like to share with readers, cannabis has transformed my life for the better by providing me with a variety of ways to consume products. Further, the innovation that some of the brands we’re featuring is astounding. I sometimes have trouble falling asleep, and there are brands out there addressing those who suffer from sleeplessness. Also, as someone who struggles with ADHD, there are even products that bring life into focus. I don’t want to come off too square here, as I believe that we should also enjoy cannabis for relaxing and leisure, and do so responsibly. As much as I am a cannabis enthusiast, I do not encourage overindulgence. However, I enjoy discovering products that work best in one’s life, and I hope this gift guide will help you forge your own path. You’ll see some familiar brands from past coverage, and we thank them for allowing us to highlight their wares. You’ll also see some new entries, and I thank them for helping shape this edition. The next roundup I’ll do will be Halloween, then onto the Thanksgiving holiday, then closing the year out with a holiday-themed guide. Please check out our latest cannabis gift guide, and Happy Father’s Day to all the dope dads out there. [This guide will be updated and tweaked until COB] Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. — Photo: Getty

Anthem For the pre-roll fans, finding a company that emphasizes quality and variety is key. Anthem, available in six states, puts an emphasis on crafting pre-rolls for all types of tokers, including fruity flavors like Pineapple Haze, Maui Mango, and more. Learn more here.

Betty’s Eddies I’ve said it in gift guides past, Betty’s Eddies are the tastiest edibles I’ve ever had. I don’t know how they do it, but they’re always consistently good. Check out their Beachtime Betty’s. Learn more here.

Bubby’s Baked Bubby’s Baked is all about infused, dessert-like bites featuring familiar flavors like chocolate chip, brownie, and the classic snickerdoodle. They also have birthday cake bites, rounding out their edible options. Learn more here.

Carolindica In short order, everything I’ve tried from Carolindica so far has been pure fire. Candy bars, hot cocoa, infused pre-rolls, and gummies for that good “nighttime” action are all on deck. I truly can’t get enough of what Carolindca has going on. Check out their Ancient Legends gummies lineup. Learn more here.

Cornbread Hemp Based in Kentucky, Cornbread Hemp’s infused seltzers are fantastic, and they also have gummies, which I’ve sampled recently. They also have CBD and mushroom-infused products in their lineup. Learn more here.

Crescent 9 As part of Crescent Canna’s fantastic lineup, the Crescent 9 THC seltzers are delicious, alcohol-free options for a social buzz or simple relaxation. Learn more here.

Curio Wellness Maryland-based brand Curio Wellness crafts various cannabis products, addressing pain relief, sleep aid, and even, ahem, sexy time. We’re highlighting the brand’s Pain collection, which features a 1:1 THC/CBD roll-on stick and transdermal gel, along with chews and vapes. Learn more here.

DaVinci IQ Core We’re big fans of DaVinci’s IQ3 dry herb vaporizer, and the brand has simplified the experience without skimping on its usual premium build approach. If you’re new to dry herb vaporizers, you can’t go wrong with DaVinci. Learn more here.

DaySavers We’re big fans of DaySavers’ pre-roll cones and blunts, but we’re focusing today on the brand’s upcoming Perfect Pack 2 rolling machine. If you’re like us and really stink at rolling up, the Perfect Pack upgrade takes all the fuss out of the act. We’re told this machine debuts on 6/22. Learn more here.

Ellora With more people ditching booze, THC spirits are on the rise. Ellora, part of New Orleans-based Crescent Canna’s lineup, plays an important part in creating cocktails that go as far as one’s imagination. Learn more here.

Extract Labs Extract Labs does a little bit of everything with hemp-derived THC, THCV, and more. However, CBD seems to be the brand’s bread and butter. Learn more here.

Feelz Beverages We haven’t tried out Feelz, but they’re definitely on our radar. The brand promotes its beverages’ social buzz and rapid onset effects, promising no hangovers as you may experience with alcohol. Learn more here.

FENO Based in Arizona, FENO puts its focus on flower, and that includes pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, and pre-roll packs. Currently only available in its home state. Learn more here.

FLORA+BAST We haven’t featured FLORA+BAST in our gift guides lately, and that’s on us. The brand views cannabis as part of one’s overall health regimen, and they’ve crafted products for all sorts of areas of interest. Learn more here.

Grassroots Grassroots and their cannabis offerings cover pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, concentrates, and flower. Available in 10 states, Grassroots aims to stand out in the fast-growing space. Learn more here.

High Spirits I’m not going to waste your time. If you’re curious about sipping your greenery, you’d be on the right path with High Spirits. My favorite is the Arnold Palmer option. I haven’t had the gummies, but if they’re anything like the drinks, sign me up. Learn more here.

High Wired If you’re into the infused flower and pre-roll thing, High Wired looks to be the brand to seek out. Available in three states, High Wired’s Sugar Caps, made with THCA flower, have our interest. Learn more here.

Hometown Hero Hometown Hero’s hemp-derived cannabis options remain among the best we’ve sampled over the years. The Texas-based company is also on the frontlines in defending the hemp industry and fighting against the powerful lobbies in Washington that seemingly want to take brands like this down and wreck businesses providing pathways for people to get quality products. Learn more here.

InHouse Cannabis InHouse Cannabis is one of our newest brands featured, and the brand offers vapes, flower, and gummies, including their Smokestack AIO vape. InHouse is currently available in four states. Learn more here.

KAHNA KAHNA’s tagline is “taste the bliss,” and the brand’s hemp-derived products are new to our pages. Available in several states and shipping to dozens of others, we’re enjoying what we’re seeing and hope to sample them soon. Learn more here.

Keef Keef is a major player in the drinkable cannabis side of things, and their potent sodas in classic flavors, mocktails, and soda-flavored gummies are available in 12 states and Canada. Learn more here.

Mfused Founded in Washington state, Mfused covers a lot of ground with infused pre-rolls, AIO disposable vapes, and their newest products, the ION and FLO. The ION is a 510-thread vape cartridge that comes with nearly two dozen strain choices. The ION is meant to be paired with the FLO battery base, and features a discreet “Ninja mode.” Learn more here.

Muha Meds Muha Meds will always have a place in our cannabis gift guide round-ups. From flower to concentrates and vapes, Muha Meds isn’t just about potency, as quality is just as important to them. Learn more here.

Nature’s Heritage We’re bringing Nature’s Heritage Mycrodose back again because it seems like mushrooms and cannabis are going to keep having moments in the space. With four varieties covering energy to getting a good night’s rest, Myrcodose has the potential to change the landscape. And beyond mushrooms, the brand has plenty of traditional cannabis options. Learn more here.

Nesa’s Hemp From the mind of founder Inesa Ponomariovaite, Nesa’s Hemp has a clear focus on wellness and how CBD factors in. We’re new to the brand and will gladly report back with our findings. We need to start featuring more CBD in these roundups (hint, hint). Learn more here.

Raw Garden Raw Garden is a brand I first encountered in my travels out west. To date, their live resin cartridges have been the most potent I’ve ever used. While not widely available, if you’re in the medical or recreational market, I’m confident in suggesting them to anyone who might be interested. Learn more here.

Select Early in my journey in this world, Select was one of the first brands who had vapes that lived up to all their lofty claims. Now, the brand is introducing its new Briq 2, an update to their AIO vapes that have a handy dosing meter, and anti-clogging heating mechanisms in place. Learn more here.

Sinful Brands With the guidance of a flavor chemist, Sinful Beverages bills itself as Montana’s top-selling cannabis beverage brand. I’ve yet to try them, but they’re starting to expand beyond Montana. Learn more here.

Sip Elixirs As the shift from booze to sipping cannabis becomes more on trend, brands are capitalizing on the craze. Sip Elixirs enters the space with the option of going low or high with your dose as you craft booze-free cocktails for that social buzz we’re all in search of. Learn more here.

Sluggers Hit Sluggers Hit has upped their game since we last featured them, and their NYC Diesel 5-pack pre-rolls are infused to the max and ready for liftoff. Learn more here.

Spherex Spherex is a brand new to us, but what we do like is the company’s science-backed approach to cannabis. While there are plenty of companies out here going the hemp-derived route, Spherex crafts its products the old-fashioned way. Learn more here.

STIIIZY STIIIZY sells its wares in a handful of states, and the homies I have where their markets exist are some lucky folks. I’ve been rocking with STIIIZY for years, and now, they have their potent 40’s series, featuring two strains at 40% THC. Learn more here.

TVape TVape bills itself as the top vaporizer superstore in the world, and the company is proud to roll out its Utillian 8 Turbo. Having used their products before, the Utillian 8 Turbo is for the concentrate fans who are ready for the big leagues. Learn more here.

VEAZY For years, STORZ & BICKEL has led the technological advances of dry herb vaporizers. I’ve used the Volcano device many moons ago, and they’ve since created a small but potent array of handheld vaporizers. The company’s latest device is the VEAZY, which comes in four standout colors. Learn more here.