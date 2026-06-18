Inside the evolution of fan engagement in the age of social media

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Every business needs devoted fans. However, the rise of short-form videos and other social media trends means that fan engagement now looks very different.

First things first: What do we mean when we say fans? In short, this is your base of highly loyal customers who feel an emotional connection to your brand. Fans are walking marketing campaigns, so it’s crucial to engage with them.

How Has Social Media Evolved in Recent Years?

As social media evolves, so do the general principles of fan engagement. Here are three recent social media trends that have changed the game.

1. Fragmentation of X

Due to controversy, X (formerly Twitter) is no longer the default microblogging platform. This January, Threads surpassed it in daily mobile users. There’s also Bluesky, which is much smaller but has a fiercely loyal audience.

With audiences now scattered across so many platforms, digital fan connection is more complicated. Many brands may need to diversify their presence.

2. Short-Form Dominance

Younger generations, such as Gen Z, are very partial to short-form content. Many of them use TikTok to discover content before seeking longer versions. YouTube and Instagram have their short-form discovery systems as well.

In other words, static images and long-form blogs are losing the engagement battle. It’s a bit like speaking a language that customers don’t understand.

3. Social Search

According to Sprout Social, 41% of Gen Z users use social media as a preferred search engine. This is likely driven by a desire for human interaction. Fans are increasingly more interested in personal experiences over AI chatbots.

These shifts in behavior are also creating shifts in trust. Many Gen Z users say they’re more likely to trust social media over Google for product information.

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How Can a Business Increase Fan Engagement?

As you can see, your online engagement tactics could likely stand to evolve a bit. Here’s a three-step guide that can help you find and engage your fans:

1. Know Your Audience

Knowing your target audience is the starting point of all social media strategies. Once you have the right data, you can use it to create a customer persona, or a profile of your ideal fan. To craft this persona, consider these traits:

Demographics : Age, location, and occupation.

: Age, location, and occupation. Psychographics : Hobbies, interests, and values.

: Hobbies, interests, and values. Behavior: Where they get information from.

2. Choose the Right Platforms

Once you have a customer persona, you need to know where to find them. Some popular platforms you can use for audience interaction include:

X/Threads/Bluesky : Best used for real-time updates.

: Best used for real-time updates. Instagram : Best used for images and reels.

: Best used for images and reels. Facebook: Best used for personalized content.

3. Craft Compelling Content

Your fan community-building initiatives will depend on the content you create. This content needs to be engaging and in line with your unique selling proposition. You’ll also want to make it easily searchable by using hashtags and keywords.

Professionalism should play a key role in your content plan. For instance, you can hire a video production company for event coverage, branding images, and more.

Your Fans Deserve the Best!

Fan engagement can be a tricky thing to evaluate. Ideally, you would use metrics such as content performance to regularly measure how your fans feel about your brand. Of course, keeping track of social media trends is essential as well.

Keep checking out our social media-related content for more business tips!