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Rick Ross Talks Upcoming Performance On The One Voyage

Rick Ross Ready To Set Sail On One Voyage Cruise: “They Call Me The BOAT”

Rick Ross calls himself the "BOAT," the biggest of all time, which is very fitting anticipating his appearance on the One Voyage Cruise.

Published on June 16, 2026

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Rick Ross calls himself the “BOAT,” the biggest of all time, which is very fitting anticipating his appearance on the One Voyage Cruise.

The Florida hitmaker recently stopped by the Rickey Smiley Morning Show to discuss his upcoming appearance on the cruise. During the interview, Gary With Da Tea asked Rozay about the essentials he needs whenever he’s out at sea. 

“Whenever I’m really chilling and celebrating you know I need to have that Luc Belaire, I just gotta have the vibes right, you know what I’m saying? I’m gonna make my way around the boat, and I’m gonna introduce myself to everyone. Hopefully I’m gonna have a little fun, let’s do it the right way, you dig.”

Hosted by Rickey Smiley, the One Voyage Cruise is shaping up to be a memorable experience. Ahead of the ship’s departure from Miami on October 26, the Biggest Boss shared his excitement about hitting the stage and celebrating with his fans.

“Ain’t nothing like being in the water, doing it like a boss. You know, they call me the ‘BOAT,’ the biggest of all time. So were gonna perform all those classic records and were gonna celebrate, were gonna ball.”

Cabins are selling quickly, but there is still time to secure a spot aboard the One Voyage Cruise. In addition to live performances and special events, the cruise will also support a meaningful cause. Proceeds will benefit the United Negro College Fund (UNCF), helping provide opportunities for students attending HBCUs.

Those interested in joining the celebration can reserve their cabin now: Click Here

Rick Ross Ready To Set Sail On One Voyage Cruise: “They Call Me The BOAT” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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