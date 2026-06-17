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Giants Players Receive MLB Warning Over Pride Night Cap Messages

Several Giants pitchers were warned by Major League Baseball after altering their Pride Night caps with handwritten Bible references.

Published on June 17, 2026

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Major League Baseball has warned several San Francisco Giants pitchers after they wrote Bible verses on their rainbow-themed caps during the team’s Pride Night celebration.

Chicago Cubs v San Francisco Giants
Source: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty

During the Giants’ Pride Night on June 12, starting pitcher Landen Roupp and relievers J.T. Brubaker and Ryan Walker used silver marker to write Bible references on their caps, which featured a rainbow version of the team logo. Reliever Sam Hentges did not wear the cap.

Days later, MLB addressed the matter, saying the players’ actions violated league rules regarding uniform modifications.

“The writing on the cap violates our rules, and consistent with normal practice, we have warned the players about future violations,” MLB chief communications officer Pat Courtney said in a statement obtained by The Athletic.

After the game, Roupp explained that the Bible verse he wrote — Genesis 9:12-16 — referred to God’s covenant and promise of faithfulness and mercy.

“That’s just something I believe in, and I stand firm in that,” Roupp said, adding that he was grateful to live in a country where people can express their beliefs.

When asked whether he knew about the players’ plans, Giants manager Tony Vitello said he had only general awareness, noting that individuals are free to make personal decisions while praising the organization’s efforts to embrace the entire community.

Following the Giants’ 5-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs, the team released a statement reaffirming its support for Pride Night and the LGBTQ+ community.

“Baseball should be a place where everyone feels welcome, respected, and valued,” the statement said, while acknowledging that some players made personal choices regarding participation.

The Giants also said they understood the players’ actions had caused “pain and anger” for some LGBTQ+ fans and apologized, emphasizing that the organization remains committed to inclusion and belonging for all.

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