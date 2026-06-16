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Chiefs’ Rashee Rice Sprints Away From Reporters After Jail Release

Fresh off a 30-day sentence for violating probation, the Chiefs receiver made a quick exit from reporters waiting outside the facility.

Published on June 16, 2026

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Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has been released from jail after serving 30 days for violating the terms of his probation.

Rice, 26, was seen leaving the Dallas County jail on Tuesday, June 16, in video obtained by Fox 4 News. Wearing a hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up, Rice appeared to walk backward while exiting the facility in an apparent effort to avoid cameras and reporters waiting outside.

When asked by a reporter if he had a message for fans following his release, Rice did not respond. After stepping outside, he broke into a sprint and ran from the media gathered at the jail. Video later showed him driving away in a Range Rover.

Fox 4 reporter Harold R. Kuntz reported that Rice completed his scheduled sentence and was permitted to visit Parkland Hospital for rehabilitation following recent knee surgery. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said during minicamp earlier this month that Rice would be “back up here and working” soon.

Rice underwent knee surgery in mid-May and missed the Chiefs’ first minicamp while serving his sentence. Reid said on May 28 that the team expected the receiver to be ready for training camp, adding, “We think he’ll be ready for camp as we go forward. We’ll just see how it goes.”

A Dallas County judge ordered Rice to serve 30 days in jail after he tested positive for THC, violating the terms of a July 2025 plea agreement. The deal stemmed from a March 2024 high-speed crash in Dallas, where police said Rice and another driver were traveling up to 120 mph before losing control, triggering a chain-reaction collision involving four additional vehicles.

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