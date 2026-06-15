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Circle City Cyphers Launches With Deezy Not Nice, Jayperk & Je...

HOT 100.9 Launches Circle City Cyphers To Spotlight Indianapolis Hip-Hop Talent During Black Music Month

HOT 100.9 launches Circle City Cyphers for Black Music Month featuring Deezy Not Nice, Jayperk, Jeremiah Graves, GoodJobDolla, and Mellow Sounds Academy.

Published on June 15, 2026

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  • Celebrating local hip-hop culture through raw, unfiltered freestyle sessions.
  • Providing a platform for emerging artists to showcase their talent and connect with the community.
  • Aiming to highlight the diverse voices and stories shaping Indianapolis' growing music scene.
iOne Local | 2026 Black Music Month | 2026-05-12
Source: iOne Local | 2026 Black Music Month | 2026-05-12 / iOne Digital CS team

HOT 100.9 Launches Circle City Cyphers To Spotlight Indianapolis Hip-Hop Talent During Black Music Month

Indianapolis has no shortage of talent.

For Black Music Month, HOT 100.9 is putting the spotlight on the artists helping shape the city’s sound with the launch of our new original series, Circle City Cyphers.

RELATED: Black Music Month

RELATED: Jeremiah Graves Talks Music, Indianapolis, And What’s Next Following Circle City Cyphers

RELATED: Jay Perk Talks Music, Indianapolis, And His Circle City Cyphers Experience

RELATED: Deezy Not Nice Reflects On Music, Indianapolis, And Circle City Cyphers

The series is designed to celebrate local hip-hop culture by bringing some of Indianapolis’ most promising artists together for raw, unfiltered freestyle sessions. No hooks. No backing tracks. Just bars.

Hosted by Indianapolis creator and HOT 100.9 Digital Producer CVBER, Circle City Cyphers creates a platform for local artists to showcase their talent while giving fans an inside look at the next generation of voices shaping the city’s music scene.

Kicking off Episode 1 are three artists making noise across the city: Deezy Not Nice, Jayperk, and Jeremiah Graves.

The trio traded verses and went back-and-forth over an original beat provided by Mellow Sounds Academy, showcasing the creativity, storytelling, and lyricism that continue to drive Indianapolis’ growing music scene.

Holding things down on the turntables was GoodJobDolla, helping create the perfect backdrop for the first installment of what we hope becomes a staple platform for local artists.

Circle City Cyphers is more than just a freestyle series. It’s an opportunity to highlight the voices, stories, and talent that make Indianapolis unique.

Too often, artists have to leave their city before receiving recognition. HOT 100.9 wants to help change that by creating a space where local talent can be seen, heard, and celebrated right here at home.

As we continue celebrating Black Music Month, Circle City Cyphers will feature artists from across the city and beyond, giving listeners a chance to discover new music and connect with the next generation of creators pushing the culture forward.

Special thanks to Community Spirits at Eagle Creek, the official community partner for Episode 1, for helping support local artists and this new platform.

Watch Episode 1 of Circle City Cyphers below and let us know who had your favorite verse.

Are you an artist, rapper, singer, producer, DJ, or creative making noise in Indianapolis?

HOT 100.9 is looking for talented local artists to be featured in future editions of Circle City Cyphers. If you’re ready to showcase your skills, connect with other artists, and put your talent in front of our audience, we want to hear from you.

Whether you’re an established artist or just getting started, Circle City Cyphers is all about highlighting the voices shaping the next generation of Indianapolis music.

Fill out the interest form (Click Here) for a chance to be considered for an upcoming episode.

Please note that submission does not guarantee selection. Artists selected for future episodes will be contacted directly by the HOT 100.9 team.

HOT 100.9 Launches Circle City Cyphers To Spotlight Indianapolis Hip-Hop Talent During Black Music Month was originally published on hot1009.com

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