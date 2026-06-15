Source: iOne Local | 2026 Black Music Month | 2026-05-12 / iOne Digital CS team HOT 100.9 Launches Circle City Cyphers To Spotlight Indianapolis Hip-Hop Talent During Black Music Month Indianapolis has no shortage of talent. For Black Music Month, HOT 100.9 is putting the spotlight on the artists helping shape the city’s sound with the launch of our new original series, Circle City Cyphers.

The series is designed to celebrate local hip-hop culture by bringing some of Indianapolis’ most promising artists together for raw, unfiltered freestyle sessions. No hooks. No backing tracks. Just bars. Hosted by Indianapolis creator and HOT 100.9 Digital Producer CVBER, Circle City Cyphers creates a platform for local artists to showcase their talent while giving fans an inside look at the next generation of voices shaping the city’s music scene. Kicking off Episode 1 are three artists making noise across the city: Deezy Not Nice, Jayperk, and Jeremiah Graves. The trio traded verses and went back-and-forth over an original beat provided by Mellow Sounds Academy, showcasing the creativity, storytelling, and lyricism that continue to drive Indianapolis’ growing music scene. Holding things down on the turntables was GoodJobDolla, helping create the perfect backdrop for the first installment of what we hope becomes a staple platform for local artists.

Circle City Cyphers is more than just a freestyle series. It’s an opportunity to highlight the voices, stories, and talent that make Indianapolis unique. Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Too often, artists have to leave their city before receiving recognition. HOT 100.9 wants to help change that by creating a space where local talent can be seen, heard, and celebrated right here at home. As we continue celebrating Black Music Month, Circle City Cyphers will feature artists from across the city and beyond, giving listeners a chance to discover new music and connect with the next generation of creators pushing the culture forward. Special thanks to Community Spirits at Eagle Creek, the official community partner for Episode 1, for helping support local artists and this new platform. Watch Episode 1 of Circle City Cyphers below and let us know who had your favorite verse.