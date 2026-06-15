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Jay Perk Talks Music, Indianapolis, And Hi...

Jay Perk Talks Music, Indianapolis, And His Circle City Cyphers Experience

Following his appearance in Episode 1 of HOT 100.9's Circle City Cyphers, Indianapolis artist Jay Perk sat down with Brandon Stone for an exclusive conversation about his music journey, crea...

Published on June 15, 2026

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A person wearing sunglasses standing in front of a large "HOT 100.9" sign on a green wall.
Source: Circle City ciphers / Circle City Ciphers

Jay Perk Talks Music, Indianapolis, And His Circle City Cyphers Experience

Following his appearance in Episode 1 of HOT 100.9’s Circle City Cyphers, Indianapolis artist Jay Perk sat down with Brandon Stone for an exclusive conversation about his music journey, creative influences, and what continues to drive his passion for making music.

The interview comes on the heels of Jay Perk’s performance alongside Deezy Not Nice and Jeremiah Graves during the first-ever Circle City Cyphers, a Black Music Month initiative hosted by CVBER and designed to spotlight some of the city’s most promising artists.

RELATED: HOT 100.9 Launches Circle City Cyphers To Spotlight Indianapolis Hip-Hop Talent During Black Music Month

RELATED: 4200Kory Is Ready For Summer With New Single “FONK2K”

RELATED: Indy Artist Aon Benjamin Drops EGO EP

RELATED: Jeremiah Graves Talks Music, Indianapolis, And What’s Next Following Circle City Cyphers

While fans got a chance to hear Jay Perk’s lyricism during the cipher, this conversation provided a deeper look into the artist behind the bars.

During the interview, Jay Perk discussed his approach to creating music, his connection to Indianapolis, and the importance of staying authentic while building his career. He also reflected on the experience of participating in Circle City Cyphers and what it means to be part of a growing community of artists helping shape the city’s sound.

Circle City Cyphers was created to celebrate local talent while providing artists with a platform to showcase their skills, tell their stories, and connect with new audiences. Jay Perk’s appearance is another example of the talent and creativity that continues to emerge from Indianapolis.

As HOT 100.9 celebrates Black Music Month, conversations like these help shine a light on the artists moving the culture forward both on and off the microphone.

Watch Brandon Stone’s full interview with Jay Perk below.

Want To Be Featured In A Future Circle City Cypher?

HOT 100.9 is looking for artists, rappers, singers, producers, DJs, and creatives who are helping shape Indianapolis music and culture.

If you’re interested in being considered for a future episode of Circle City Cyphers, complete the interest form below.

INSERT INTEREST FORM

Stay tuned for more artist interviews, exclusive performances, and Circle City Cyphers content from HOT 100.9.

Jay Perk Talks Music, Indianapolis, And His Circle City Cyphers Experience was originally published on hot1009.com

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