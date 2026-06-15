Deezy Not Nice Reflects On Music, Indianapolis, And Circle City Cyphers

Following his appearance in Episode 1 of HOT 100.9’s Circle City Cyphers, Indianapolis artist Deezy Not Nice sat down with Brandon Stone for an exclusive conversation about his music journey, artistic growth, and his experience participating in the city’s newest platform for local talent.

The interview comes after Deezy joined fellow artists Jayperk , and Jeremiah Graves . for the first installment of Circle City Cyphers, a Black Music Month initiative hosted by CVBER and created to showcase the talent helping move Indianapolis music forward.

While viewers got a chance to hear Deezy’s lyricism during the cipher, the conversation with Brandon Stone provided a deeper look into the artist behind the performance.

During the interview, Deezy discussed his creative process, his connection to Indianapolis, and the experiences that continue to influence his music. He also reflected on the importance of opportunities like Circle City Cyphers that give local artists a platform to share their stories and connect with new audiences.

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Circle City Cyphers was created to celebrate Indianapolis talent through performances, interviews, and community engagement. By combining live ciphers with artist conversations, the series aims to highlight not only the music but also the people behind it.

As HOT 100.9 continues its Black Music Month celebration, artists like Deezy Not Nice represent the creativity, passion, and talent that continue to define Indianapolis’ music culture.