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Deezy Not Nice Reflects On Music, Indianapolis, An..

Deezy Not Nice Reflects On Music, Indianapolis, And Circle City Cyphers

Following his appearance in Episode 1 of HOT 100.9's Circle City Cyphers, Indianapolis artist Deezy Not Nice sat down with Brandon Stone for an exclusive conversation about his music jou....

Published on June 15, 2026

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A smiling man standing in front of a large "HOT 100.9" sign, wearing a t-shirt with a graphic design.
Source: Circle City ciphers / Circle City Ciphers

Deezy Not Nice Reflects On Music, Indianapolis, And Circle City Cyphers

Following his appearance in Episode 1 of HOT 100.9’s Circle City Cyphers, Indianapolis artist Deezy Not Nice sat down with Brandon Stone for an exclusive conversation about his music journey, artistic growth, and his experience participating in the city’s newest platform for local talent.

The interview comes after Deezy joined fellow artists Jayperk, and Jeremiah Graves. for the first installment of Circle City Cyphers, a Black Music Month initiative hosted by CVBER and created to showcase the talent helping move Indianapolis music forward.

RELATED: HOT 100.9 Launches Circle City Cyphers To Spotlight Indianapolis Hip-Hop Talent During Black Music Month

RELATED: Jeremiah Graves Talks Music, Indianapolis, And What’s Next Following Circle City Cyphers

RELATED: Jay Perk Talks Music, Indianapolis, And His Circle City Cyphers Experience

RELATED: 4200Kory Is Ready For Summer With New Single “FONK2K”

While viewers got a chance to hear Deezy’s lyricism during the cipher, the conversation with Brandon Stone provided a deeper look into the artist behind the performance.

During the interview, Deezy discussed his creative process, his connection to Indianapolis, and the experiences that continue to influence his music. He also reflected on the importance of opportunities like Circle City Cyphers that give local artists a platform to share their stories and connect with new audiences.

Circle City Cyphers was created to celebrate Indianapolis talent through performances, interviews, and community engagement. By combining live ciphers with artist conversations, the series aims to highlight not only the music but also the people behind it.

As HOT 100.9 continues its Black Music Month celebration, artists like Deezy Not Nice represent the creativity, passion, and talent that continue to define Indianapolis’ music culture.

Watch Brandon Stone’s full interview with Deezy Not Nice below.

Want To Be Featured In A Future Circle City Cypher?

HOT 100.9 is looking for artists, rappers, singers, producers, DJs, and creatives who are helping shape Indianapolis music and culture.

If you’re interested in being considered for a future episode of Circle City Cyphers, complete the interest form below.

INSERT INTEREST FORM

Stay tuned for more artist interviews, exclusive performances, and original content from HOT 100.9.

Deezy Not Nice Reflects On Music, Indianapolis, And Circle City Cyphers was originally published on hot1009.com

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