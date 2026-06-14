Listen Live
Close
Money

10 Things You Should Cut First When Money Gets Tight

When money gets tight, the key is to cut expenses that hurt your budget—not your quality of life. Before dipping into savings or taking on debt,

Published on June 14, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source:

When money gets tight, the key is to cut expenses that hurt your budget—not your quality of life. Before dipping into savings or taking on debt, consider trimming these common spending habits.

1. Multiple Streaming Services

Do you really need five subscriptions? Keep your favorite and pause the rest.

2. Daily Takeout and Food Delivery

Cooking at home just a few extra times each week can save hundreds of dollars a month.

3. Unused Gym Memberships

If you’re not using it consistently, freeze or cancel it and work out at home or outdoors.

4. Impulse Online Shopping

Avoid “retail therapy” and wait 24 hours before making non-essential purchases.

5. Premium Phone Plans

Review your cell phone bill and switch to a lower-cost plan if possible.

6. Expensive Coffee Runs

A daily coffee habit can add up quickly. Brewing at home can save thousands over a year.

7. Subscription Boxes

Beauty boxes, snack boxes, and monthly memberships are easy to forget but add up fast.

8. Unnecessary Driving

Combine errands, carpool, or work remotely when possible to save on gas and vehicle wear.

9. Luxury Upgrades

Skip first-class upgrades, premium seating, and other “nice-to-have” extras until finances improve.

10. Entertainment Spending

Look for free community events, parks, museums, and activities instead of costly nights out.

Final Thought

Financial challenges don’t always require drastic measures. Small cuts in non-essential spending can free up cash, reduce stres

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

SINGAPORE-DIPLOMACY-DEFENCE-SHANGRI-LA

G.I. Nope Pete Hegseth Clowned For Struggle Workout Video

Hip-Hop Wired
Performers on stage in colorful, stylized outfits singing into microphones during a concert or performance event.

Summer Smash 2026 Day 1: Lil Uzi Vert, Chief Keef & More Set The Tone In Chicago

Hip-Hop Wired
2026 NBA Finals - Game Four

Spurs Ban Out-Of-Town Knicks Fans From Buying Game 5 Tickets

Hip-Hop Wired
UrbanDaddy Presents Grey Goose Le Melon Fruit Of Kings - Dallas

DJ ASAP & Wife Hit With 40-Year Sentences In $30M Fraud Operation

Hip-Hop Wired
A group of smiling people celebrating Black Music Month, with the text "BLK MUSIC MONTH Sounds of the Culture" and logos for G2 and Black Promoters.
Trending
Two people, a woman in a burgundy coat and a man in a black jacket, standing in front of a wall with numbers.
Radio One Exclusives  |  J. Bachelor

Dallas DJ ‘DJ ASAP’ and His Wife Get 40 Years in $30M Pyramid Scheme

Ornate stone building with a large winged statue above the entrance.
H-Town  |  J. Bachelor

Karmelo Anthony Sentenced to 35 Years in Prison

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - September 02, 2025
8 Items
Crime  |  J. Bachelor

Celebs React to Karmelo Anthony Verdict

Do it For Dad 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Show Dad He’s The Best! Enter the ‘Do it For Dad Lunch’ Giveaway

A bald, bearded man wearing a black jacket and sitting at a microphone setup, smiling at the camera. The text on his jacket reads "TLH".
Crime  |  J. Bachelor

Ex-Turkey Leg Hut Owner Admits to Firebombing Rival Venue

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close