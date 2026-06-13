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HHW Presents: CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) Playlist 6.12.26

Hip-Hop Wired Presents: CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) Playlist 6.12.26

In the new version of CRT FRSH, we're featuring 20 songs, alternating between acts you should know and acts you need to know.

Published on June 12, 2026

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Peace to the entire Hip-Hop Wired nation, massive and crew! We’re back with an update to our CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) playlist, our first one for June, so let’s get into it.

I want to explain how I approach curating the CRT FRSH playlist. Most importantly, I don’t segregate my Hip-Hop. Every form of music from the main cultural tree deserves a listen and a look. When I construct the playlist, I want to include all regions across the States and, when applicable, across the globe. I also want to entertain every fan of Hip-Hop, not just those who enjoy one segment of it. Now that we’ve got that out of the way, let’s get to it. — D.L. Chandler, lead curator for CRT FRSH

With the World Cup in full swing, we open with Future and Tyla’s “Game Time” from the official soundtrack for the games. We follow that one with Like from Pac Div and the track “wut happened” with Blu & Exile and Huey Briss from his Today Sounds Good project.

Key Glock shows up with the track “Go,” and then we added Casual’s “Nobody” from the Hieroglyphics member’s Black Magic album. We added Yung Miami’s buzzing “Spend Dat” track, then we follow that up with Tierra Whack’s Conductor Williams-assisted “WAX PAPER.”

West Coast mainstay YG shows up next with “INSECURE” with assistance from JID and Ab-Soul, and then we added “Belladonna” from Navy Blue’s excellent Sir Render album with assistance from Earl Sweatshirt.

Salute to Freddie Gibbs, Smoke DZA, Vince Staples, Trim, Nejma Nefertiti, Action Bronson, Roc Marciano, French Montana, Max B, Remy Ma, Drake, Ray Vaughn, Isaiah Rashad, Nick Grant, Westside Gunn, Young Chris, Rick Ross, T.I., and Rome Streetz.

Check us out in two weeks.

Photo: Getty

Hip-Hop Wired Presents: CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) Playlist 6.12.26 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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