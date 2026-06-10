Taylor Swift & Travis Wedding Price Tag Stuns Fans

Source: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Steve Granitz/FilmMagic / Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Fans are buzzing after reports surfaced that pop superstar Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce may be planning an extravagant wedding at New York City’s iconic Madison Square Garden.

According to multiple media reports, the couple is rumored to have reserved Madison Square Garden for several days surrounding a potential July wedding date. While neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed the reports, the speculation has already taken over social media.

Experts estimate that simply renting out Madison Square Garden could cost between $1 million and $3 million. When you add luxury décor, catering, entertainment, security, transportation, and accommodations for a star-studded guest list, the total cost could reportedly reach between $10 million and $20 million.

One reason the venue is attracting attention is its privacy. Madison Square Garden offers secure entrances, underground access, and the ability to host more than 1,000 guests while keeping the event away from public view.

However, not everyone is convinced the wedding will actually take place there. Some entertainment insiders believe the reports could be a decoy designed to keep the real wedding plans secret.

If the rumors are true, the wedding would likely become one of the most expensive and talked-about celebrity weddings in recent years.

For now, Swift and Kelce remain silent, leaving fans eagerly waiting to see whether the Madison Square Garden wedding rumors become reality.