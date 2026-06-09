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Offset Checks Driver For Allegedly Touching Women Aggressively

Offset nearly came to blows with a driver in Monaco after witnessing what multiple people described as aggressive behavior toward women.

Published on June 9, 2026

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Offset nearly came to blows with a driver in Monaco after witnessing what multiple people described as aggressive behavior toward women.

The Atlanta rapper appeared heated as he confronted the driver, who was allegedly grabbing women by the neck while attempting to remove them from a vehicle. According to witnesses at the scene, the driver was “manhandling women aggressively, pulling their hair, and trying to get them out of his car.”

Footage caught by TMZ shows Set confronting the man outside of a black van in front of a crowd. During the heated exchange, the former Migos rapper didn’t hold back.

“You touching women, you putting your hands on women? You a b*tch.”

The Set It Off rapper then issued a warning, making it clear he wasn’t going to tolerate that kind of behavior, “He’s grabbing the girls by their neck… If he grab one more girl like that, I’mma beat him the f*ck up.”

It’s unclear whether law enforcement was ever called to the scene, but Offset was clearly standing on business when it came to defending the women involved.

Outside of the incident, the rapper has largely stayed out the way of drama while recovering from a gunshot wound back in April. Since then, he has returned to performing, recently making stops in Dubai, France, and Spain as part of his overseas run.

Offset’s mother previously spoke about her son’s resilience after the shooting, praising his determination to get back to work.

“I don’t typically address things about my son on social media. I learned a long time ago that facts rarely survive the internet, and I refuse to feed that machine… But today, I have to speak. Six days ago, my son was shot. Four days later, he was released from the hospital. Last night he was on stage doing what he loves to do. He is a miracle walking.”

Offset Checks Driver For Allegedly Touching Women Aggressively was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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