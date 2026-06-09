Listen Live
Close
Good Morning H-Town

5 Ways Men Can Improve Their Mental Health Today

June is Men’s Health Month, a time to focus on both physical and mental well-being. While conversations about mental healt

Published on June 9, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

father child son family man boy together bonding parent outside african american teen dad table break meal salad food eating
Source: Paperkites / Getty

June is Men’s Health Month, a time to focus on both physical and mental well-being. While conversations about mental health have become more common, many men still struggle in silence due to stigma, stress, and the pressure to always appear strong.

The good news is that taking care of your mental health doesn’t have to be complicated. Here are five ways men can prioritize their mental wellness and build healthier lives.

1. Talk to Someone You Trust

One of the most important things a man can do is open up. Whether it’s a friend, family member, mentor, or therapist, talking about what’s on your mind can help reduce stress and provide valuable support.

2. Stay Physically Active

Exercise isn’t just good for your body—it’s great for your mind. Regular physical activity can help reduce anxiety, improve mood, boost confidence, and relieve stress. Even a daily walk can make a difference.

3. Get Enough Sleep

Lack of sleep can affect mood, concentration, and overall mental health. Experts recommend that most adults aim for seven to nine hours of quality sleep each night.

4. Take a Break From Social Media

Constant exposure to negative news, comparisons, and online drama can take a toll on mental health. Consider limiting screen time and spending more time engaging in real-life activities and relationships.

5. Seek Professional Help When Needed

There’s strength in asking for help. Mental health professionals can provide tools and strategies to manage stress, anxiety, depression, and other challenges. Seeking support is a sign of self-awareness, not weakness.

The Bottom Line

Mental health is just as important as physical health. This Men’s Health Month, men are encouraged to check in with themselves, support one another, and take steps toward a healthier mindset. A strong man isn’t someone who carries every burden alone—it’s someone who knows when to ask for help and prioritize their well-being

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Anthony J. Moore Rescues Black Woman While Driving Truck

Preacher & Trucker Anthony J. Moore Saves Black Woman From Kidnapper

Hip-Hop Wired
Daphne Joy x DJ Akademiks Screenshot

Daphne Joy Sits Down With DJ Akademiks, Talks Diddy Sex Tape Leak

Hip-Hop Wired
Stan Lee hand and footprint ceremony, Los Angeles, USA - 18 Jul 2017

Star Trek Star Nichelle Nichols' Family Wins $13 Million In Lawsuit

Hip-Hop Wired

Kennedy Center Told To Remove Trump's Name By June 12

Hip-Hop Wired
R&B Lovers Tour Houston
Trending
Jazmine Sullivan
31 Items
H-Town  |  J. Bachelor

Look at Them Now: 30 Celebs Who Lost Major Weight [Photos]

63 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

Police Tape
H-Town  |  J. Bachelor

Two More Arrested in Houston Mass Shooting That Left 17 Victims

J-Prince
H-Town  |  J. Bachelor

J. Prince, Fans Join Z-Ro for Historic “Mo City Don Freestyle” Video

White Castle Adds Plant Based Fake Meat Burgers To Its Menu
H-Town  |  J. Bachelor

White Castle Set to Open First Texas Location

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close