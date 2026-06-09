Listen Live
Close
G-Man

Idris Elba Says Father’s Death Shifted His Entire Perspective on Life

Idris Elba is opening up about his father’s death in 2013, recalling their final moments together and how the experience changed his perspective on life.

Published on June 9, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

In the years after Idris Elba’s father, Winston, was diagnosed with lung cancer, life took on a strange, suspended feeling—like everything was moving forward, but emotionally stuck in place.

For Elba, work didn’t pause. After wrapping two seasons of Luther, he jumped into filming The Gunman, a project he later described as “a stupid film with Sean Penn,” not out of passion, but necessity. The goal was simple and deeply personal: keep working, keep earning, keep his father comfortable and cared for as the illness progressed.

A smiling man in a white sweater standing in front of a "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" logo.
Source: Cassius Life / Idris Elba / Sonic The Hedgehog 3

But while he was still on set, reality shifted. His father’s condition worsened, and the news came that the end was near. Elba found himself trying to balance two worlds—one filled with scripts, cameras, and takes, and another quietly collapsing in a hospital room.

When the final moment arrived, he was there. Winston lay partly unconscious, fading in and out. Elba stood close, holding his hand as the last breath came. Then something unexpected happened. His father opened his eyes one final time and looked directly at him. Whether it was medical reflex or something more, Elba says it felt intentional, like a final connection between them.

After that moment, everything changed. He later admitted that his understanding of life and death shifted so dramatically that he felt detached from ordinary concerns, like “he might as well have been a table.” The experience left him overwhelmed, emotional, and fundamentally altered.

Looking back, Elba describes it as the moment that reshaped his entire outlook on what truly matters.

Idris Elba

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

2026 NBA Finals - Game Three

Knicks Lose First Game Since April, Commander In Sleep Donald Trump To Blame

Hip-Hop Wired
Olympus Fashion Week Spring 2006 - Baby Phat - Front Row and Backstage

Dipset Collaborator J.R. Writer Files Lawsuit Against Universal Music Group Over Alleged Unpaid Royalties

Hip-Hop Wired
Two people, a man and a woman, sitting and conversing in a room with farm equipment visible in the background.

Trump Insults 'Meet The Press' Journalist Kristen Welker, Crashes Out

Hip-Hop Wired
Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert

Drake’s ‘ICEMAN’ Holds Top Spot On Billboard For Third Straight Week

Hip-Hop Wired
R&B Lovers Tour Houston
Trending
Jazmine Sullivan
31 Items
H-Town  |  J. Bachelor

Look at Them Now: 30 Celebs Who Lost Major Weight [Photos]

63 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

Police Tape
H-Town  |  J. Bachelor

Two More Arrested in Houston Mass Shooting That Left 17 Victims

J-Prince
H-Town  |  J. Bachelor

J. Prince, Fans Join Z-Ro for Historic “Mo City Don Freestyle” Video

White Castle Adds Plant Based Fake Meat Burgers To Its Menu
H-Town  |  J. Bachelor

White Castle Set to Open First Texas Location

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close