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Simone Biles Reveals Terrifying Near-Death Scare

Published on June 7, 2026

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Simone Biles Rising Part 2 Assets
Source: Courtesy / Netflix

Olympic gymnastics icon Simone Biles has fans sending prayers and well wishes after revealing she recently experienced a frightening health scare that she says nearly cost her life.

On Saturday, the decorated athlete took to her Instagram Story to share a brief but alarming update with followers. While Biles did not disclose exactly what happened, she described the incident as one of the most terrifying moments she has ever faced.

“Almost dying wasn’t on my bingo card earlier this week,” Biles wrote, leaving many supporters shocked and concerned.

The 11-time Olympic medalist explained that the experience was especially frightening because her husband, NFL safety Jonathan Owens, was away in Indianapolis attending practice with the Indianapolis Colts at the time. Being without her spouse during such a serious situation only added to the emotional toll.

Although details remain limited, Biles hinted that she plans to share more information in the future once she has fully recovered. For now, she appears focused on resting and regaining her strength.

Along with her message, Biles posted photos that offered a glimpse into her recovery. One image showed a beautiful bouquet of flowers sent by loved ones, while another featured her resting in bed with her two dogs nearby. Fans also noticed what appeared to be a heart-monitoring device, sparking additional concern about the nature of the medical emergency.

The gymnastics superstar made sure to thank her close friends and supporters for their flowers, messages, and encouragement during the difficult week.

As speculation continues online, fans across the world are hoping for positive news and a full recovery. Until Biles decides to share more, many are simply grateful that the sports legend is safe and on the mend after what she called one of the scariest experiences of her life.

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