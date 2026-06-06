Jordan Clarkson Rocks A Custom Who Decides War Knicks Jacket To The NBA Finals

Source: Sarah Stier / Getty

The 2026 NBA Finals are here, and for many of us, the chatter around the ultimate NBA competition is taking over our timelines.

For the first time in more than two decades, the New York Knicks are back in the Finals, reigniting excitement across the East Coast and beyond. Diehard loyalists, celebrity fans, bandwagon supporters, and everyone in between are glued to every play, prediction, and post-game debate.

It’s Spike Lee’s world. We’re just living in it.

Spurs fans are also ready to win. The team has had a whirlwind season.

So, the games are intense. The fans are loud. The stakes are high. But as much as our eyes are on the court, they are also super glued to the tunnel fits.

Walking into an arena has become its own runway. Before tipoff, players are stepping in front of the cameras with game faces, luxury labels, custom team wear, sporty looks, and fits that deserve a second look.

The men are bringing swagger, style, and confidence – and look TF good.

Jordan Clarkson’s Who Decides War Custom New York Knicks Jacket Was Everything

One of our favorite looks so far came from Jordan Clarkson.

The NBA star already knows how to body leather, so we were not shocked to see him pull up in a custom Knicks leather bomber from Who Decides War.

The one-of-one jacket was everything. Designed in the Knicks’ signature orange and blue, the piece featured oversized Knicks branding across the chest, Finals patches, illustrated sleeves, a studded collar, and black leather panels.

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It was giving sporty, bold, and collector’s item.

According to the brand, the jacket also included a Statue of Liberty graphic across the back and arrived as New York made its long-awaited return to the NBA Finals. The only problem is that fans can’t buy it. The jacket is not for sale. As the label puts it, it is “one of none.”

(Note, for those who are looking for a designer-level Knicks paraphernalia, Kith has also dropped hot options. With bombers, T-shirts, and the like, they are a good option for those looking to rep the team in style.)

More New York Knicks And NBA Finals Fits We Loved

Clarkson wasn’t the only player turning heads.

Juju Champagnie stepped out in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton denim. His matching jacket and jeans featured the brand’s monogram detailing, paired with a white tee and crisp white sneakers. It was a clean luxury flex without doing the most.

Karl-Anthony Towns, also known as KAT, kept things simple but still gave us a look. The Knicks’ favorite wore an oversized white button-down with tan shorts featuring floral details. He finished the fit with white socks and sneakers.

Mikal Bridges also leaned into soft colors with a powder-blue overshirt, cream cargo pants and white sneakers. The look was relaxed but still sharp.

Spurs player Devin Vassell went bolder in a distressed white suit with dark detailing along the hems. He paired it with chunky black shoes and a lime green luxury duffel bag. That bag did what it needed to do

With the NBA Finals well underway, our eyes are glued to the TV screens.

But we are also watching every tunnel walk, every jacket, every sneaker, and every custom piece that hits the timeline.

Jordan Clarkson Rocks A Custom Who Decides War Knicks Jacket To The NBA Finals was originally published on hellobeautiful.com