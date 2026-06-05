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Drake's Iceman Album Reaches 1 Billion Streams On Spotify

Drake's ICEMAN Album Reaches 1 Billion Streams On Spotify

Drake released Iceman on May 15 along with two other projects, and the release has achieved 1 billion streams on Spotify in three weeks.

Published on June 5, 2026

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Drake shocked fans by delivering his highly anticipated Iceman album, along with two other releases in Habibti and Maid of Honour. In yet another milestone for the OVO honcho, Drake’s Iceman has been streamed over 1 billion times in just three weeks, thus breaking his own record.

If there were any doubts about Drizzy’s ability to move units, those concerns were confidently addressed in the weeks since Iceman‘s release.

The feat was pointed out by fan account @Kurrco on X, which shared an image of the total numbers of streams the songs on the album achieved, totalling 1,000, 717, 229.

The caption of the post reads, “Drake’s ‘ICEMAN’ has now surpassed 1 BILLION streams on Spotify. It becomes his 18th project to reach the milestone, extending his own record for the most of any artist in history.”

Every song on Iceman has streams numbering in the millions, although the album has received mixed reviews from critics. That said, OVO diehards are praising the Canadian superstar’s resilience despite the heavy blows he absorbed from Kendrick Lamar in their feud.

Further, Drake has caught shots from JAŸ-Z, who aimed bars his way with a blistering freestyle at last week’s Roots Picnic event.

Photo: Getty

Drake's ICEMAN Album Reaches 1 Billion Streams On Spotify was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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