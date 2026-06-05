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FIFA Voids Free Tickets Issued by Mistake, Asks Fans to Pay Up

A ticketing error briefly handed fans an unexpected World Cup win — until FIFA reversed the deal and required full payment to keep the seats.

Published on June 5, 2026

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A costly mistake turned into a brief moment of excitement for dozens of soccer fans after FIFA accidentally issued World Cup tickets for free — only to later take them back.

Sonme fans received tickets at a price of $0 due to what FIFA described as a checkout error tied to a payment issue on its website. The glitch, which occurred May 21 through the official World Cup ticketing platform, allowed purchases to go through without any charge, despite tickets for the highly anticipated 2026 tournament being in extremely high demand.

Nike Football 2026 World Cup Kits
Source: Nike / NIke

But the celebration was short-lived. FIFA canceled the tickets this week, stating that the seats remain reserved for the affected buyers — as long as they complete payment at the correct price. The organization apologized for the error, calling it an unfortunate inconvenience.

The incident adds to growing criticism surrounding FIFA’s ticketing system, which is already under scrutiny by attorneys general in New York and New Jersey over potential consumer protection concerns. Questions have also been raised about pricing transparency, especially as ticket costs for the 2026 World Cup have surged to record levels.

Despite earlier claims from FIFA president Gianni Infantino that all matches were sold out, tickets are still available for certain games. Meanwhile, FIFA’s official resale platform — which charges a 15% fee to both buyers and sellers — continues to operate alongside third-party marketplaces offering additional inventory.

For fans, the mix-up highlights both the intense demand and ongoing frustrations tied to securing a seat at soccer’s biggest event.

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