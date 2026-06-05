Here are our picks for the Top 10 DJ Mustard songs of all time. 10. “Ballin'” – Mustard ft. Roddy Ricch Released in 2019, “Ballin'” became one of the biggest songs of Mustard’s career. Roddy Ricch’s melodic flow paired perfectly with Mustard’s production, helping the track earn Grammy nominations and introducing a new generation to the producer’s signature sound.

9. “Rack City” – Tyga This was the record that changed everything. “Rack City” introduced the world to the Mustard sound and helped launch a wave of West Coast-inspired production that dominated hip-hop throughout the 2010s. More than a decade later, it’s still impossible not to rap along when it comes on. Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

8. “Don’t Tell ‘Em” – Jeremih ft. YG A perfect blend of R&B and hip-hop, “Don’t Tell ‘Em” became one of the biggest songs of 2014. The track’s catchy hook and Mustard’s signature bounce made it a staple on radio stations, playlists, and dance floors everywhere.

7. “Needed Me” – Rihanna Mustard stepped outside his usual lane and delivered one of Rihanna’s most memorable records. The dark, confident production helped turn “Needed Me” into a multi-platinum hit and one of Rihanna’s defining songs of the decade.

6. “Paranoid” – Ty Dolla $ign ft. B.o.B Long before Ty Dolla $ign became one of the most sought-after artists in music, “Paranoid” helped put him on the map. The song remains one of the strongest examples of Mustard’s ability to blend hip-hop drums with smooth R&B melodies.

5. “Who Do You Love?” – YG ft. Drake When YG and Drake teamed up over a Mustard beat, the result was one of the biggest rap records of 2014. The song dominated clubs and radio while helping establish YG as one of the West Coast’s biggest stars.

4. “My N****” – YG ft. Jeezy & Rich Homie Quan Few songs captured the energy of the early 2010s quite like this one. The chemistry between the artists and Mustard’s instantly recognizable production created a street anthem that still gets crowds hyped today.

3. “I’m Different” – 2 Chainz Simple. Memorable. Effective. “I’m Different” showcased everything that made Mustard special as a producer. The beat was stripped down, infectious, and impossible to forget, helping create one of 2 Chainz’s biggest hits.

2. “Show Me” – Kid Ink ft. Chris Brown One of the most underrated hits in Mustard’s catalog. “Show Me” blended hip-hop, R&B, and pop into a record that dominated radio and parties throughout 2014. The chemistry between Kid Ink and Chris Brown made this one an instant classic.

1. “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar No song has had a bigger cultural impact on a DJ Mustard beat than “Not Like Us.” The record became a global phenomenon, breaking records, dominating charts, inspiring countless memes, and becoming one of the defining songs of the decade. Mustard’s production served as the foundation for one of hip-hop’s biggest moments and reminded the world why West Coast music remains so influential.