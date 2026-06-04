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Houston-Are Scratch-Off Player Wins $ 1 Million

Someone in the Houston area is celebrating a life-changing win after claiming a $1 million prize from a Texas Lottery scratch-off ticket.

Published on June 4, 2026

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Someone in the Houston area is celebrating a life-changing win after claiming a $1 million prize from a Texas Lottery scratch-off ticket.

According to the Texas Lottery, a Kingwood resident won the top prize playing the Mega Millionaire scratch-off game. The winning ticket was purchased at Kingwood Mart on Rustic Woods Drive in Houston. The winner has chosen to remain anonymous.

Lottery officials say the prize was one of four top prizes available in the game. The scratch-off offered more than $91 million in total prizes, giving players a shot at becoming an instant millionaire.

The Houston area has seen several big lottery winners over the past year, and this latest win is another reminder that a simple trip to the store can sometimes lead to a life-changing payday.

While most players never hit a jackpot, stories like this continue to keep the excitement alive for Texans hoping their next scratch-off ticket could be the lucky one.

As for the winner, no details have been released about how they plan to spend the money, but one thing is certain: their life changed the moment they scratched that winning ticket.

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